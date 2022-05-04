It’s difficult to believe that it is time to talk about cooking fresh vegetables from the garden already, but I want you to have the recipes by the time the vegetables start “coming in.”
(Have you noticed that all vegetables are ready for picking at the exact time that you are planning to go on vacation?) Because we can now get fresh fruits and vegetables at any time of year, I think we cannot realize what a delight it was to our parents and grandparents to have fresh vegetables from the garden.
I am sharing mainly recipes for yellow squash with you. I bought some squash for another recipe and had two left and because that was not really enough for a recipe, I added some more things and made the following recipe for roasted vegetables.
I have shared a recipe like this with you before. However, since there are always rave reviews about roasted vegetables and because they are so easy to cook, I want you to have this version.
Oven Roasted Vegetables
(really a method more than a recipe)
1 large carrot, cut into sticks
1 large green bell pepper, sliced
1 or 2 zucchini squash, sliced
1 or 2 yellow squash, sliced
1 large onion, sliced
1 to 2 tablespoons jalapeno peppers, diced, fresh or pickled, but I think fresh ones seem hotter (you can omit these, but it really gives the recipe some “zip”).
4 cloves garlic, sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil (or more, if desired)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss all vegetables with oil, in roasting pan. Roast for 15 minutes. Stir. Continue to cook for 10 minutes longer, until vegetables soften and begin to brown in spots. Add salt according to taste. (I prefer to add salt after cooking.) Note: You can use almost any combination of vegetables.
Shortly after we moved to Longview in 1967, we went to a dinner party where this next recipe was served. The next day, I called Sue Dunn for the recipe. She told me that it came from a family reunion.
Though Sue is no longer with us, her memory comes to me every time I see her name on this recipe.
Sue Dunn’s Squash Casserole
1 stick butter (divided)
1 lb. yellow squash, thinly sliced
1 large green, bell pepper, chopped
1 (15 oz.) can tomatoes, drained and mashed (I use canned chopped tomatoes. Sue’s original recipe called for a 16 oz. can, which is no longer available.)
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
1 can mushroom soup
1 cup buttered cracker crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
Melt half of butter in 3-quart oblong casserole dish. Use the other half for cracker crumbs. Place squash in casserole dish. Add salt and pepper. Add the other ingredients in order listed, ending with cracker crumbs. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Makes 8-10 servings.
Many years ago, (before I wrote the first book in 1982) Hazel Hickey gave me this simple, but delicious squash recipe. Even though the bacon-flavored crackers are best, I have made it with almost every kind of cracker that is on the grocery shelf.
Hazel’s Best Squash
8 medium yellow squash
8 green onions, chopped with tops
1 stick butter
1 beaten egg
36 bacon-flavored thin crackers, crumbled
1/4 cup, sliced, pimiento-stuffed olives
Slice squash. Boil until tender crisp and drain.
Sauté green onions in butter Add squash, salt, pepper and egg. Mix in cracker crumbs and olives. Pour into 2-quart greased or sprayed casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes until bubbly. Makes about 5-6 servings.