Here it is — a brand new year. I love a fresh start, new calendar page, a clean slate.
Do you have a particular thing you do each New Year’s Day? For many years I have made it a habit to clean out my purse and try to convince myself that is a step in organizing my life. Along with this, I am looking at my philosophy of life, and trying to get priorities right. I had to look at a true definition of the word “philosophy” — the fundamental nature of knowledge, reality and existence.
OK, I have heard about Aristotle, Plato, Confucius and other of the world’s greatest philosophers. However, I think I fall more into the category of following these modern day, off-the-cuff philosophers, Yogi Berra, and Charlie Brown (Charles Schultz’s poor downtrodden hero).
Charlie Brown brilliantly says, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.”
My philosophical thoughts perhaps were greatly influenced by spending almost 40 years teaching middle school, junior high teenagers.
I will once again try to be kind and thoughtful remembering a small gesture of kindness to others might make a difference to a single troubled soul, to think before speaking, never to miss an opportunity to put a smile on a face and remembering everyone is fighting some kind of battle.
Now we must remember an important deed to do on New Year’s Day — cook, serve and eat those black-eyed peas.
Recently someone asked what to serve with those peas and cabbage or some other green vegetable.
I almost always have Jalapeno Cornbread with black-eyed peas in whichever form I serve them. There is the “from scratch” version of this cornbread (in my third cookbook, from my kitchen, once more!) But one year I was out of something (probably cornmeal) but had Corn Kits which I always keep on hand.
Mexican Mixed-Up CornbreadIngredients
2 six-ounce packages cornbread mix
1 1/2 cups cream-style corn
2 eggs
2 tablespoons chopped canned jalapenos
1/2 cup (or more) grated cheddar cheese
Steps
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Mix cornbread mixes, corn, and eggs. Spread one-half of mixture in a greased or sprayed 9-inch x 13-inch pan. Top with chopped peppers and spread on remaining mixture, and sprinkle cheese over.
Bake for 25 to 28 minutes until golden brown. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
My favorite way to cook, serve and eat black-eyed peas is in Dianne Mears’ recipe that she brought to us many years ago when she and her family first moved to Longview. I had heard of this dish but had never made or eaten it. This recipe is said to have originated in the South where black-eyed peas grew plentifully and could be preserved by drying.
Dianne’s Hoppin’ JohnIngredients
1-pound dried black-eyed peas, washed and soaked in water for several hours
8 slices bacon, crisply fried, and crumbled
1 large onion, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
2 cans Rotel tomatoes with green chilies, with liquid
2/3 cup uncooked white rice
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps
Remove bacon from skillet and sauté onion and celery in bacon drippings. Stir in tomatoes which have been chopped slightly. Add bacon, and salt and pepper. Mix with peas which have been cooked until tender, and add rice. When all mixtures are combines, place in a 4-quart casserole dish. Cover and place in oven preheated to 350 degrees. Cook for 30 minutes until rice is tender. Makes 10 to 12 servings. May be frozen.
If you are an onion-eater, have a thick slice or two of white or purple onions to enjoy with these recipes.