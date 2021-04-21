If you are a youngster under 50 years of age, you might have a hard time relating. Thank you for reading my rambling and recipes. Now, if you are one of us who has some worn tread on our tires (figuratively speaking), you have already read the obituaries, maybe the comics, probably some sports statistics that my friend Jack Stallard has been up all night collecting, so thanks for dropping in.
Now, here’s the thing that is on my mind — the rapid passing of time. We keep a board with the day and date in our den, and when I change it each night for the next day, I just cannot believe that it’s a Monday and then it seems like one hour later, Friday is the date I am writing on the board. Does this happen to you? Harlan Hall always said, “Time flies when you are having fun. “I did not realize how much fun I must be having. I had a birthday last week, so I guess that makes one think a little more about days flying by.
My dear friend Patty Shappell hosted a beautiful birthday luncheon for me with a beautiful table setting (red — I LOVE anything red). Patty served this delicious main dish that comes from the wonderful “Bon Vivant” cookbook, which was compiled by the women of Trinity Episcopal Church. We moved to Longview in 1967 and I was told immediately about this book. Trinity had a great gift shop at that time and I quickly found the church and bought the book that week. That cannot possibly have been 54+ years ago. See what I mean about time passing quickly? Patty served this.
Mrs. Mark Rodden’s Hot Chicken Salad
Ingredients
4 cups chopped cooked chicken
4 cups chopped celery
1 cup slivered almonds, toasted
2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt pepper to taste
2 cups crusted potato chips
1 cup grated cheddar cheese.
Steps
Mix all ingredients except potato chips and cheese. Refrigerate for several hours. Place in 12 individual ovenproof bowls, or one 9-by-13-inch casserole dish, (grease or sprayed).
Top with potato chips and cheese. Place in a 400-degree oven for about 10-20 minutes.
Isn’t dessert the thing we all look forward to any time, but especially at a birthday party? Gay Kirkland brought his luscious, new (to me) dessert. She gives credit to our mutual friend Susan Randolph for this quick, easy to make dessert.
Lisa’s ice Cream Sandwich Dessert
Ingredients
1 1/2 boxes mini Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches
1 large container Cool Whip
1 bottle chocolate Magic Shell syrup
1 package Heath toffee bits (like chocolate chips)
Remove paper from ice cream sandwiches
Steps
Layer ice cream sandwiches with Cool Whip (in a 9-by-13-inch dish). Repeat layers, drizzle chocolate syrup over top layer and sprinkle toffee bits on top.
Cover with foil and freeze until serving time. Makes 12-14 servings.
One of my other “go-to” cookbooks has the date 1977 in the front. It is worn, spotted, ripped and taped beyond belief. This one is called Longview Junior League’s “The Bounty of East Texas” and I remember well working so hard to get the book ready for the launch party in late 1977. It seems like only yesterday. This great cookbook can be purchased at the Junior League of Longview Center from office manager Kathy Lancaster at 1109 N. Fourth St. (903-757-5740).
All the profits from the sale of this book go to scholarships, which the League gives to deserving women each year. This is one of my favorite committees in the Junior League on which to serve.