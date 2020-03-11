1 cup buttermilk
1 cup rice
1 1/2 pound yellow squash
NO! NO! NO! This is not a recipe, but things I have left out of recipes over the past 50 years.
Buttermilk Salad, which I will repeat today, is where the cup of buttermilk goes. A rice casserole was the one in which rice was omitted. Likewise, the squash was inadvertently left out of a squash casserole. Now, I would like to blame anything (like the computer or the presses) or anyone (like my editor), but I have to fess up.
I THINK I am being careful and really editing, but I have developed OAADD — that is old-age attention-deficit disorder. Are you familiar with this syndrome?
Let’s get the buttermilk issue settled. The other two things were at least 25 years ago, and I hope they were corrected then. This is a low-calorie, healthful salad that looks very pretty on a salad plate.
Ardell Matthews Buttermilk Gelatin Salad
Ingredients
1 package (3 ounces) fruit gelatin (any flavor)
1 cup boiling water (sometimes I use apricot nectar, strawberry soda or pineapple juice
1 cup buttermilk
Steps
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water or juice or soda. Cool and add 1 cup buttermilk. Mix well and pour into a 7-by-11-inch dish, 3-cup mold, or 6 individual molds. Chill before serving. Note: this can be made with sugar-free gelatin for diabetic cooking.
■
I am going to share a recipe from my childhood. It is truly “comfort food” at its best. Bonnie Ramfield was a neighborhood friend for as long as I can remember. She was always around when we needed help. As I say in my first cookbook, “Mrs. Ramfield was the kind of neighbor everyone should have.”
She was available to help shell peas, can or freeze garden foods and to bring a pot of this tomato soup when anyone was ill.
Mrs. Ramfield’s Tomato Soup
Ingredients
2 cans (15 1/2 ounces each) chopped tomatoes
2 soup cans water
1 medium onion, chopped
6 tablespoons butter
1-2 teaspoons salt (as desired)
3 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup uncooked rice
1/2 cup half and half cream
1 1/2 tablespoons flour
Steps
Cook all ingredients except cream in medium (4 quart) pot simmering over low heat for about an hour.
Mix flour with cream and stir into soup mixture. On low heat, cook for about two minutes. Do not boil. Makes 4-6 servings.
■
This wonderful season of almost spring is great for various kinds of parties. I will be sharing more recipes later for parties of all kinds that we enjoy at this time of year of graduation, bridal and sometimes baby showers. This is a light, delicious cookie that came from the Greggton, First Baptist Church Cookbook that was compiled in 1995.
Carolyn Anderson’s Garden Party Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups grated or shredded coconut (see note)
Steps
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Combine flour and salt. Add with coconut to butter and sugar mixture, blending thoroughly. Shape into two rolls, each 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap well and chill or freeze.
To bake, slice chilled dough about 1/2-inch thick, and place on ungreased baking sheet for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Be careful not to overbake. Makes seven dozen 2-inch cookies.
Note: finely chopped pecans can be substituted for coconut.
