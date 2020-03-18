No mistakes in recipes today because no recipes. However, if you did read last weeks Garden Party Coconut Cookies recipe, the baking temperature is 300 degrees.
Through the years, I have written and spoken on tips for cooking and other things around the house that I have read, been taught, or experienced though trial and error. Someone mentioned to me recently that it was time to refresh that topic and add more. So, here goes.
Uses for the freezer besides putting food in it: Freeze super glue tubes after opening. Thaw slightly and use. It will not harden in the tube and become useless. Place plastic wrap in the freezer. You can more easily find the starting place. (It might save your temper and your marriage)
Tips for freezing food:
Place fresh berries (unwashed before freezing) or fruit slices (peaches) on a cookie sheet and “flash-freeze” it, then place in freezer bags.
If you have lots of berries (dewberries or blackberries or grapes), they can be cooked and strained, then frozen for use in jelly, jam or cobblers.
Make a “soup-stuff” catch-all in the freezer: Put leftover vegetables in a plastic container. When it is full, add some meat (or make a stock with chicken or beef base), and with very little added (maybe rice or pasta), you have a free meal.
Freeze bananas that are past the point of no return. Peel and put in a plastic bag; use for smoothies, banana bread or banana cake.
Freeze water in milk jugs for use in transporting food (in ice chests). Then use, if needed, for drinks.
Ripening fruits: Place green, or kind of green bananas in a brown grocery bag with an apple and roll the top of bag. In 24 hours they will be ripe. The same is true for avocados unless they are as hard as baseballs.
Some fruits will not ripen after picking; others will.
Some of those that will ripen are: apples, apricots, avocados, bananas, cantaloupes, figs, mangoes, nectarines, peaches, pears, plums and tomatoes
Refrigerate or not to refrigerate: Almost Never: bananas, potatoes and sweet potatoes, onions and garlic , tomatoes (unless they are near death; better a refrigerator than a garbage can for them at $2.95 per pound)
Refrigerate briefly: cucumbers, eggplant, melons (after fully ripened) peppers, green onions
Refrigerate only after fully ripened: avocados, peaches, plums, nectarines and pears
Peeling soft fruits: peaches/tomatoes, etc.
Bring small pan of water to boil (about 2-3 cups). Dip tomato or peach into boiling water (use a slotted spoon or tongs), let stay about 15-20 seconds, immediately plunge into ice water.
Boiling eggs with minor frustration: First of all, boil eggs that are at least seven days old.
Place eggs in a saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add cold water to cover them by 1 inch. Heat over high heat just to boiling. Remove from heat. Cover pan. Let eggs stand in hot water about 15 minutes (12 minutes for medium eggs, 18 minutes for extra large). Drain immediately, and serve warm, or cool completely under cold running water. They are easier to peel immediately after cooling. Gently tap egg on counter top until shell is finely cracked all over. Start peeling at large end, holding egg under running water. Also (though this info will be covered in another column soon), raw eggs will stay good for two months or more if refrigerated. If not refrigerated, probably one week is long enough before use.
Size of cans, cartons and containers of various food products: Surely you have noticed the reduction in sizes of almost everything. No longer do we buy a pound of most coffees, it comes in sizes from 10 to 14 ounces or less, just as 5-pound bags of sugar shrank to 4 lb. bags. Likewise, cans of most vegetables are not 16 ounces, but 14.5, 15.4 or other variations. And years ago, a 6-ounce can of tuna overnight became 5 ounces. I somehow manage to adjust recipes rather than opening 2 cans to get a few more ounces of an ingredient.
I often hear people say, “I just don’t cook anymore.” I agree that as we “mature”, i.e., get older, many of us do not cook three meals a day. I am often asked if I still cook a lot. Yes and no. When I cook, I cook a lot of dishes such as soups and casseroles, I almost always make a lot to share with friends or to freeze. I highly recommend this. Of course, some things are better after a day or two (gumbo, some soups and stews.) Then when we are tired of eating a particular thing, I freeze it in portions of 2-3 servings.
Cleanup: The only mess you don’t have to clean up is the mess you don’t make. (Try teaching this to a man).
Use hot water to get sugary things out of a pan or bowl and use cold or cool water to get doughy things out easily. Hot water will cook the dough onto the bowl. If you have other cooking or household tips, please let me hear, so we can share with other readers. Thanks for being one. A reader, that is!