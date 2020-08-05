How to fix food? Now, this is “fix” in the sense of repair — not I am “fixing” to fix dinner (as in “to cook”). When I looked up the word “fix” in my trusty Oxford American Dictionary, I found eight references to the word as a verb and three as a noun. Only you grammar police/nerds along with me — Martha, Janis, Kay, and Donnie — will be interested in knowing that “fix” is a noun and a verb. Well, we are trying to fix a pound cake problem before we get in a “fix” with it again.
A couple of weeks ago, I shared a recipe with you called “Georgia’s Pound Cake.” I agree that it is a wonderful recipe. Bonnie Glenn called to ask me why it fell in the middle. Several times people have said to me that they have made a pound cake many times, and though it usually turns out perfectly, upon occasion it will fall. I have spent some amount of time this week reading several books on repairing food problems, why food problems happen, or what to do with a kitchen disaster. I recommend my favorite book on this topic, “How to Repair Food,” by Marina and John Bear, published by Ten Speed Press.
Back to Bonnie’s question.
I have made this cake several times and have had success with it. In my research this week I found these reasons for a collapsing pound cake, but I am sure that there is no set answer. You can do everything right and it still falls. However, let’s look at some possibilities.
The temperature might be too low, especially if your oven is not cooking at the correct temperature. I rarely bake a pound cake lower than 325 degrees or 350 degrees (but shorten the time to cook if the recipe says to cook at a lower temperature.)
Too much moisture can make a cake fall, and I have long believed that the weather can affect many things we cook or bake.
Be careful not to over mix. This is especially true if you are using baking soda and buttermilk.
Be sure the baking soda or baking powder are not out of date; this is also true of a cake, cornbread or muffin mix.
Try not to open the door until the time is up according to the recipe; then check it with a cake tester (I prefer just a plain old toothpick inserted in the center. The toothpick should come out clean.
Be careful to read the recipe thoroughly before starting and check to see that you have all the ingredients necessary. It is wise to have them out on the cabinet in front of you. I normally place ingredients left to right when used, i.e, as soon as I add salt, put that container to the right of the rest. That alleviates the question, “did I add salt?”
This cake did not fall the last time I made it. Try it.
Toasted Pecan Pound Cake
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups brown sugar (packed)
1 cup white sugar
5 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup evaporated milk
1 cup chopped toasted pecans
Steps
Cream butter, shortening and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each. Add vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with milk. Mix well and stir in pecans. Pour batter into sprayed or greased tube. Bake for 1½ hours until tests done. Let cool 10 minutes before removing to cake plate.