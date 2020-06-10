Have you met Marie Kondo? I have not, but I did a Google search on her since I have heard her name dropped in various circles (mostly younger people; that means 50 years or younger to me.) I am sure she is a lovely person, and we might find something in common, but I do not think we could agree on organizing our homes. She is a foremost authority on decluttering.
I like part of her theory: Organize and get rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life. But my oh my, how do we prioritize. As I see it the only solution is to move into a warehouse or something similar if we have a multitude of interests. I doubt that she would see why I want to keep all the programs of all the shows I have seen or been a part of. Recipes written on the back of an envelope or check — probably a no-no. However, I wish to defend some of my messiness.
I want to share a wonderful ice cream recipe with you. It is Helen Corbitt’s Lemon Velvet Ice Cream. Ms. Corbitt was a well-known chef, cookbook author and speaker. For over 20 years she was chef and manager for the wonderful restaurants at Neiman-Marcus. I had the joy of attending some of her classes. When looking for my favorite of all her books, “The Helen Corbitt Cookbook,” I found the copy of recipes that she made and demonstrated at that class; the date on the paper, April 22, 1971. What a treasure. Also, in the front of the book is written, “Merry Christmas to Barbara from Ken, 1971.” My first husband, Kenneth Richardson, died August 7, 1994. Can you imagine the joy I received from finding those treasures!
Do you still make homemade ice cream? I have not made this in many years but may just buy an ice cream freezer just to make this.
Lemon Velvet Ice CreamIngredients
1 quart plus 1 1/3 cups whipping cream
1 quart plus 1 1/3 cups milk
Juice of 8 lemons
4 cups sugar
2 teaspoons lemon extract
1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
Steps
Mix thoroughly and freeze in a 2-quart (or larger) ice cream freezer. I would not try making this without an ice cream freezer of some type.
Another of my favorite lemon recipes is my version of lemon chicken. The sauce can be used on things other than the chicken.
Lemon Chicken
Ingredients
4-6 chicken quarters, or individual pieces of chicken to serve 4-6
Lemon pepper seasoning
1/4 cup lemon juice
Steps
Sprinkle chicken liberally with lemon pepper seasoning. Brush or pour on lemon juice.
Place on foil-lined baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 45-60 minutes, depending on the size of chicken pieces. Turn chicken pieces over after about 30 minutes.
Lemon SauceIngredients
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1-2 drops yellow food coloring
Steps
Mix cornstarch and sugar and add to liquids. Cook, either over medium heat, stirring, until thickened, or in microwave for 3 minutes, stirring after each minute. Pour over chicken before serving. When we lived in the Rio Grande Valley, it was so great to go to the back yard to pick citrus. I learned some things that I have since read in cooking method books about lemons. First, they should not be refrigerated but kept at room temp.
Though we think that the juice of citrus is the most usable part, the thin, colored part of the rind, called the zest is where there the flavor is.