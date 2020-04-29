“When the Lights Go on Again (All Over the World)”
This is a song that was written during World War II by Seiler, Benjamin and Marcus that expresses hope for an end to the war. The song talks about all the wonderful things that will happen when the blackout is over and the boys are home again, all over the world.
I cannot help but think of this in reference to our worldwide situation now. Many of my friends talk (on social media) about what they will do first when the “curtain is lifted.” What are the first three things you will to do, and do not count “hugging,” because we “huggers’ will have the longest “Hug-a-Thon” ever. My three: getting back to church choir (and attending the services with people, in person,) going to the library, and of course to sit in Mark Everhart’s chair at Creative Images for some serious hair attention.
Meanwhile we are doing fairly well, keeping ourselves entertained, gardening, reading, visiting by social media and Cooking. Bill Marshall, my new witty friend who posted the official (in his house) Covent Eating Schedule which consisted of at least three meals daily plus frequent intermittent snacks, and doses of chocolate for good measure, shared this week what the menus were, starting with the first few days of our securing in place: sumptuous meals of at least 10 foods, daily, but going downhill and ending on day 26: ice cream and potato chips. Thinking about another meal might make him comatose. I am in total agreement. Could we try living on protein drinks and multi-vitamins? Today’s recipes are not on anyone’s 10 most healthful foods list, but it’s time to indulge a little.
Since life is uncertain, we need to cook dessert first. Because lemons were on sale, I had to buy a bag of them; besides, that’s my favorite flavor. So, “waste not, want not.” I needed to make a batch of these lemon bars.
Lemon BrowniesIngredients
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons lemon zest (see note)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
For lemon glaze:
4 tablespoons lemon juice
8 teaspoons lemon zest
1 rounded cup powdered sugar
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray an 8-by-8-inch pan.
Zest and juice first two lemons and set aside.
With electric mixer, beat flour, granulated sugar, salt and butter until combined. In separate bowl, whisk eggs, first lemon juice and lemon zest until mixed. Pour into flour mixture and beat for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 23-25 minutes until golden around edges. Allow to cool. Spread with glaze.
Note: The zest is the colored part of citrus.
The next recipe comes from my daughter-in-law, Donna Richardson. It is a longtime family favorite for several generations. I know we had a pork and bean recipe last week, but you must have this one.
Cajun Beans/Fancy
Pork and BeansIngredients
1 pound “cheap” bacon
1 bunch green onions
1 can (64 ounces) or 2 32- ounces pork and beans
3 tablespoon prepared mustard
3 tablespoon ketchup
2-3 tablespoons brown sugar (optional)
2-3 tablespoons garlic salt-14 servings.
Steps
Cut bacon in to 1-inch pieces, cook and drain.
Cut onions into 1-inch pieces and cook in small amount of bacon grease for about 3 minutes.
Combine onions and bacon with beans.
Add remaining ingredients. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch dish and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly. Makes about 12 servings.