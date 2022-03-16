It’s almost time to start talking “salads,” as in salad luncheons and suppers. I have never met a woman who does not love to go to these and I have never met a man who does (like salad — only meals).
Here we go with a fistful of really good, I think, salads. Sorry about not including anything green for St. Pat’s Day, except the lovely green of lettuce.
I had not seen a Caesar salad recipe that does not call for a raw egg until I found this one. Now we can make these at home, and not just have to rely on “eating out” to have one.
Caesar Salad
Ingredients
8 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup grated romano cheese
1 bag washed romaine hearts, torn
Croutons
Steps
Mix first 6 ingredients well, and pour over Romaine lettuce. Top with grated romano cheese and croutons. The recipe says that grilled chicken or shrimp may be added.
I did not use the bagged romaine, but simply bought a bunch of romaine. Since this is my lettuce of choice, I usually keep it on hand in the fridge.
The next recipe is truly a main dish salad. The recipe called for a head of iceberg lettuce, which I am sure would be all right, but I used romaine for this one also. I like the crisp texture of romaine.
Bacon and Egg Salad
Ingredients
1 head iceberg or one bunch romaine lettuce
6 strips bacon, crispy-cooked, drained and crumbled
4 boiled eggs
1 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip salad dressing (I used mayo)
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions (tops included)
Steps
Clean lettuce, drain (on paper towel or in salad spinner) and break into chunks. Peel and slice two of the boiled eggs. Chop the remaining two and mix with salad dressing, sour cream, mustard and green onions. When ready to serve, in salad bowl, layer the lettuce, bacon, sliced eggs and top with dressing. Toss gently and serve immediately. Makes 6-8 servings. (I used more bacon — about 10 slices).
It’s hard to beat a delicious fruit salad at a salad luncheon or dinner. I use frozen fruit (such as peaches and mixed berries) when fresh is not in season and add bananas and maybe canned or fresh pineapple. Mix about 4 tablespoons honey with about 3 tablespoons lime juice and drizzle over the fruits for a delicious and easy fruit salad.
If you simply do not have time to create a salad, volunteer to be the one who brings crackers or bread.