There was bound to be one, and I was bound and determined to find it. Guess what? There is a National Oatmeal Cookie Day.
I did not want to miss it as I missed Daughters and Sons Day. Is ignorance a reasonable excuse? I had no idea that there was such a thing as days to celebrate our offspring. Even though they did not get a Hallmark card or even a gushy mention on Facebook, I certainly am proud of them and cannot imagine not having them in my life.
Now, Oatmeal Cookie Day, I regret to tell you that we have missed it for 2020 (missed a lot of things, didn’t we, this year). However, you have six months to prepare for this special day, which is April 30, 2021. I remember lots about my childhood that centered around cooking, and the cookies that I remember my mother making most are her oatmeal cookies. I will share two oatmeal cookie recipes today, both of which are different in their own way.
The first has a special meaning, especially at this time of year. Joe and I have already voted for the November election and when we went to vote we saw the elections administrator, Kathryn Nealy, whose mother, Nita Avery, was one of my dearest friends. Nita and I were both music teachers, sang in the church choir together. Anytime there was an occasion to bring food, we all suggested that Nita bring her oatmeal cookies. Here is that prized recipe.
Nita Avery’s Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup shortening
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups quick cooking oats (I use regular oats)
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ginger
1 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together shortening and sugars. Add eggs, water, vanilla and oats. Mix dry ingredients and add to sugar mixture. Mx well and place on greased cookie sheet by heaping teaspoons. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Makes about 80 cookies.
My favorite of all oatmeal cookies (because it has raisins), is this one. I started with my mother’s recipe, took a hint from my “Friends” cookbook, given to me by Mary McCarthy many years ago. Mark Eberhart, whom I visit every Thursday morning for a hair/therapy session at his beauty salon, Creative Images, likes these as well as I. When I get hungry for these, I make a double batch and Mark gets almost half.
Phoebe’s and Barb’s Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients
1 1/2 sticks butter, softened to room temperature
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups regular oatmeal
1 1/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 cups raisins
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy.
Add egg and vanilla. Mix oatmeal with other dry ingredients. Stir into the sugar mixture. Add raisins and nuts. Mix well and drop by heaping tablespoons onto sprayed or greased cookie sheets. Bake until cookies are light golden brown, about 12-15 minutes. Makes about 24 large cookies.
NOTE: The length of time to bake cookies depends on two things:
How large the cookies are and whether you want them soft or crispy. Actually, I want them “just right,” soft in the center and crispy around the outside, just like my friend Judy Tidmore makes her famous chocolate chip cookies.