Well, it’s fall (according to the calendar and Mark Scirto), and that means it’s soup time. I agree that we had 29 minutes of 69-degree weather last week, but the mid-upper 80s offset that just a little. However, anytime is soup time for us, and as you may remember that I have said before, I make large batches of almost everything so that I can share or freeze some for those times when I am not in a “cooking” mode or mood.
One of the best things about teaching (or the education world) is usually not an immediate reward. However, hearing from a former student who says that you made a change in his life is worth almost all those troublesome times when any profession or occupation seemed easy in comparison. A week or so ago, I got a message from a student whom I taught in the Rio Grande Valley. Jesse Martinez was extremely talented, smart and very respectful — a “dream” student. Though he was in band, he wanted to try choir also and was my top student for two years. I helped him a little with various musical things, and for some reason, he mentioned my Canadian Cheese Soup. He is now a head band director at a middle school. I guess I was giving him some piano coaching or something and we stopped for a little lunch. Anyway, you are getting a recipe that we have enjoyed thorough the years.
Canadian Cheese Soup
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup each finely chopped onions, carrots, celery
1/2 cup flour
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1-quart chicken stock or chicken broth
1 quart lukewarm milk or 1 can evaporated milk and enough milk to equal 1 quart
1/8 teaspoon soda
1 cup grated cheddar cheese (see note)
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley (or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley, if desired)
Steps
Melt butter in large soup pot. Add vegetables and sauté until soft. Add flour and cornstarch and stir well while cooking about 5 minutes. Add chicken stock and warm milk, stirring constantly, until mixture is slightly thickened and has velvety texture. Add soda and cheese. And stir until blended. Season with salt and pepper. Add parsley when serving. This makes about 10-12 servings and freezes well.
Note: I often use Velveeta processed cheese (8 ounces) instead of cheddar. When you use a processed cheese, the cheese does not get stringy and the soup has a smoother texture.
This can also be made into a Cheesy Potato Soup by adding a couple of baked potatoes (medium to large), peeled and cut into chunks. This is a good way to use up extra baked potatoes.
Actually, this can be made into Broccoli Cheese Soup also.
Here is that technique or recipe:
Add 2 (10-12 ounce) boxes chopped broccoli to the onions, carrots, celery when you are sautéing them. Continue with directions for cheese soup. You can omit the carrots for the broccoli soup.
The last recipe is on the “keep for an emergency list.
Vegetable Cheese Chowder in a Hurry
Ingredients
1 (10-12 ounces) package frozen vegetables
1 can cream of chicken soup (see note)
1 soup can milk
1 cup grated cheddar cheese or 8 ounces Velveeta
Steps
Cook vegetables slightly and drain. Return to pan, add soup and milk. Cook on low temp, until heated through. Stir in cheese. Makes 4-5 servings.
Note: I am trying to use little or no canned soup in recipes. I feel that there is too much salt, preservatives, etc. in them, but sometimes it just has to happen!