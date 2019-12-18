“Life is short, and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who make the journey with us. So — be swift to love and make haste to be kind.”
I heard this quote from my friend, Dr. Timothy Tutt. Tim, to us as his family and friends know him, is the senior minister at Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ in Bethesda, Maryland. Tim gives credit to Swiss philosopher Henri-Frédéric Amiel, for this quotation that seems so simple. Please pledge with me this moment to practice this — especially at this time of year when life gets frantic. Being kind, as I have mentioned before, costs nothing at all.
Also, taking a simple dish of something — or a dozen or so cookies to someone — can really lift the spirits. Try one of these recipes for your family and friends. I happened to be looking through some cookbooks when my eyes fell on the beautiful, “Simply Devine,” which is a collection of recipes compiled by the women of Longview’s First Presbyterian Church. The book is available at the church. Call (903) 757-2525 for information.
This church has a talented handbell choir, and several recipes say, “Bell ringer Classic,” telling me immediately that it is a good recipe. Musicians like to eat.
This is a great pre-holiday dish.
Grace Salmon’s Corn Chowder
Ingredients
1 cup chopped celery
5 cups water
1/2 large onion, chopped
2 large potatoes, peeled and diced
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
4 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons flour
2 1/2 cups milk
2 cans (16 ounces each) cream-style corn
2 pounds cooked ham, diced
Steps
In a large soup pot (6-quarts), combine celery and water, and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain, reserving water, discarding celery. Add onions and potatoes to water and cook 20 minutes.
Make a cream sauce by melting butter in a large skillet. Add flour, and stir until flour is dissolved in butter. Gradually add milk, stirring until smooth and thickened. Add cream sauce to potato mixture, along with salt and pepper. Stir in corn and ham just before serving, and bring soup to a simmer, stirring frequently. This makes about 12 cups.
■
I realize that banana pudding is not a traditional Christmas dessert, but I know my family will choose it any day over fruitcake. This recipe was given to me about 40 years ago. It is not your mother’s banana pudding, but it is loved by many of us. It’s easy, too.
Felicia Moore’s Banana Pudding
Ingredients
1 large box instant vanilla pudding mix
3 cups milk until blended. Add; sweetened condensed milk, and beat 2 minutes on
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 8-ounce carton frozen whipped topping
1/2 box vanilla wafers
3-4 large bananas, sliced
Steps
Beat pudding mix and milk. Add sweetened condensed milk and beat 2 minutes with electric mixer on medium speed. Fold in frozen topping, slightly thawed. In a 3-quart serving dish (a glass one is pretty for this), layer vanilla wafers and bananas alternately with pudding. Chill before serving. Makes about 12 servings. Will keep for several days if refrigerated.
Note: I add 2 tablespoons lemon juice with the pudding mixture.
■
Try Renee Hawkins’ delicious easy appetizer to serve while Christmas dinner is cooking.
Artichoke-Green Chilies Dip
Ingredients
2 cans artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
2 cans (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, divided
Steps
Combine artichokes, green chilies, mayonnaise, and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Spoon into a 2-quart greased casserole dish, and sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers.
