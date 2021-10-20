First it was bacon, eggs and beef. Then it was full-fat dairy products. Next, grains that included gluten. The latest is refined sugar, which may be the answer to any or all the problems that are found in the above food groups.
We know that refined sugar has never been touted as something we should eat, except in extreme moderation. I was reared in a time when we were blissfully ignorant about a lot of things. However, when we began to learn about and practice healthful eating habits could be the reason the average life expectancy of Americans, men and women of all ethnicities in America, has increased greatly in the past 50 years.
If you Google or study the effects of refined sugar on the human body, you will be shocked, as I was. It’s not just the culprit in diabetes. Sugar affects the brain, aging, the likelihood of depression, dementia, liver disease, makes various fungus infections and plays havoc with cholesterol levels.
Now, of course I am not claiming to be an authority on the detrimental affects of sugar. I am going on personal research (not expecting a Nobel prize for it soon), but all the men in my life, past (father and first husband), present husband and two sons all are fighting diabetes. It has been proven that sugar is addictive. I have craved sweets all my life and it got worse as I aged.
A couple of years ago, I decided to go totally “cold turkey” to take all refined out of my diet for two weeks. No cookies, no peanut M&Ms, absolutely no desserts. But I told no one. I started at a certain hour and was determined to go for the next two weeks until that exact hour. My reward was going to be a Smallcakes bridal cupcake. I ran into the shop, took the cupcake to my car, cut it into fourths and to my shock, could barely get the first bite down. Since that, I find that I still love my hidden treats, but it only takes a bite to satisfy my dessert desires. Try it. After all, you know moderation is the key to everything. Most of the granulated sugar I buy now goes for hummingbird food.
Longview lost one of its most interesting residents this month. James (Jim) Wisenbaker was active in Longview community theater for many years. He was very talented in every area of theater, including the backstage work — set-building and painting, making props and other unglamorous but necessary things to make a production successful. But he particularly enjoyed acting and could break an audience up in laughter with a single line or gesture. He was a Type I diabetic, so we all tried to “help” him keep the sugar intake under control. He was a good cook and developed several recipes to be diabetic friendly. I am sharing one of his first successful dessert attempts. I miss my friend “Uncle Jim.”
Jim’s Low Sugar Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients
1 unbaked pie crust
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
2 eggs
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 cup artificial sweetener (I prefer Stevia)
Steps
Mix all ingredients using a wire whisk. Pour into crust and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 35-40 minutes until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.