“Have you ever been to Texas in the spring?” This song was in an old music textbook that was in my classroom the first year I taught.
Yes, little children, schools used to have textbooks in every classroom, plus every student was issued a book to take home for something called homework. Losing a textbook was the promise of a fate worse than death. Do you remember searching high and low for a book that one of your offspring brought home, lost and declared loudly that they could not go to school without it?
OK, back to the song. It describes the beauty of Texas in the spring and I regret that it might be lost forever (except that it plays in my mind constantly). I know we need to ask is it really spring here with temperatures that range from mid-50s to 80s in one day. Oh well, I love the beauty of it, especially the greenness, and the fact that so many beautiful things are coming back from the Snowmegeddon, even bigger, better and absolutely gorgeous.
On the day that the above-mentioned Texas spring song jumped into my head, I got a recipe from a friend I met in person several years ago and spent only about 15 minutes together. However, due to the wonders (and some frustrations) of online communication, we have become good buddies. Linda says the cake looks like spring, and is a change from Key Lime Pie.
Linda McCullough’s Key Lime Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
1 lemon cake mix (16 ounces)
1 package (3 ounces) lime gelatin
3/4 cup orange juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
5 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
Glaze
1/2 cup lime juice (fresh is better, but bottled is easier)
1/4 cup confectioner’s sugar
Frosting:
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 cups powdered sugar.
Steps
Mix frosting ingredients and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix cake mix with gelatin and orange juice.
Add vanilla, eggs and oil. Mix until well blended, but do not overmix (2 minutes on medium).
Prepare 3 (9-inch) round cake pans by placing wax paper or parchment circles cut to fit bottoms. Spray with pan spray (or this can be made in a 9-by-13-inch pan, bake for 25-30 minutes). Divide batter evenly. Place in oven for 17-20 minutes. Remove to cool.
Combine the 1/2 cup lime juice with 1/4 cup powdered sugar. While layers are still warm poke holes in them with fork and pour the lime juice glaze over them. Allow to cool in the pan.
When cooled, remove from pans and frost with cream cheese frosting, on tops and sides of layers.
Linda says this is a large amount of frosting but is needed for 3 layers. Just freeze what you don’t use.
I forget that I have been playing around in the kitchen so long that some tips and tricks I have discovered or learned from someone else are tips you might be able to use.
Now, you know you can rarely buy a “just right” avocado or (banana). Avocadoes are either hard enough to be used as a weapon of death or in 15 minutes it seems are mushy and the most disgusting thing you ever saw. So, if I can only find the rock-hard kind, I put one or two in a brown paper bag with an apple. Close the bag tightly and in 24-36 hours it will be just right. The same is true for green bananas.