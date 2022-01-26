Fruits are for eating, lemons and limes for seasoning. That statement makes sense but I never thought of it that way until I read it in Russ Parsons’ “How to Pick a Peach.”
I like lemon in or on anything, but I never run to the fridge to grab a lemon for a snack like an apple or other fruits. First of all, citrus fruits should not be refrigerated, according to Mr. Parsons. The history of lemons and limes is interesting and probably appeared in the New World on Columbus’ second voyage in 1493.
Most of the lemons we see in supermarkets today are either Eurekas or Lisbons. A lemon that has become popular in recent years is the Meyer lemon. It has been called the backyard lemon because of its thin skin and delicate flavor, it does not ship well. However, it is now grown in many areas.
You probably know several people in this area who grow and enjoy them. Most of us who have them keep them sheltered when temperatures go below frost or freezing.
I want to share my favorite lemon desserts with you today. I never make them just for us, because I cannot leave them alone. So when I get a chance, I bring a dessert to a gathering or to a friend who needs a little cheering up. The first is my favorite lemon bar cookie. I hope you have more willpower with it than I do.
Lemon Cream Squares
Ingredients
1 can sweetened condensed milk (like Eagle Band or a store brand)
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind (zest)
2/3 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup raw oatmeal
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder.
1/2 teaspoon salt
Steps
Mix milk, lemon juice and zest and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Stir in oatmeal and dry ingredients. Spread half of oatmeal mixture in ungreased 9-by-
9-inch or a 7-by-11-inch pan. Pat down lightly. Spread lemon mixture over base and cover with remaining oatmeal mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Cool slightly before cutting. Refrigerate remaining bars.
My favorite of all pound cakes is my mother’s lemon pound cake and is the one my boys always wanted for their birthdays. Since they are both diabetic, I developed a low-sugar version. I prefer the original.
Mother’s Lemon Buttermilk Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 cup shortening
1 stick butter
2 1/2 cups sugar, sifted 3 times
4 eggs
1 tablespoon lemon extract
1 tablespoon hot water
1 teaspoon butter flavoring
3 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
Steps
Cream shortening, butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Add flavorings and water. Beat well. Add dry ingredients, which have been mixed, alternately with buttermilk.
Pour into a greased and floured or sprayed tube or Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour 5 minutes or until tests done with toothpick.
Remove from pan onto cake plate. Brush with the following:
Juice and grated rind of 2 lemons
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon water
Bring to boil before brushing on cake.