Very little chit-chat today; let’s just cook.
Besides stores having shortages of various paper goods, many stores are having a hard time keeping baking products — flour, sugar, cornmeal, yeast.
Yeast, baking yeast? For goodness sake, I could have counted on one hand the number of people I knew who baked with yeast until this dilemma. I am delighted that many of you are finding joy in baking. The feel and smell alone of freshly baked yeasty breads and rolls is a reward before the food is even eaten.
The first recipe is a bit deceiving in its name. However, it is very good, and probably one of the easiest bread recipes I have.
Easy French Bread
Ingredients:
2 cups lukewarm water (temp less than 110 degrees)
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon oil
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups all-purpose flour
Steps:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix water, sugar, salt and oil in medium mixing bowl. After mixing dry yeast with flour, add to water mixture, one cup of flour at a time Dough should be thick but still soft. Cover with a cloth. Set timer for 10 minutes. Stir down dough. Repeat this procedure 3-4 more times, letting dough rise for 40 minutes, stirring down after every 10 minutes. Grease or spray two 9-inch round cake pans. Place dough in the pans and let rise until doubled in size. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Rub with butter and serve hot. Makes about 8-10 servings.
■
The next is a luscious, moist cake that is hard to resist. I was first given this recipe by the sister of Mary Hall, who was my dear friend and catering partner for many years.
Ruth’s Pineapple Cake
Ingredients:
Mix the following well, and pour into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan.
2 eggs
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 can (16 ounces) crushed pineapple with juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts, if desired
Note: There is no liquid (other than juice of pineapple) or shortening
Steps:
Bake for 30-35 minutes until firm to touch.
Mix the following ingredients and pour on hot cake:
½ stick softened butter
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ¾ cups powdered sugar
Makes 12-14 servings
■
I keep various foods on hand in the freezer or pantry; more, I think now than in “normal” times.
I keep raw, frozen shrimp because they can be used in so many ways. Last week I made something that I think will be one of our often done, summer go-to recipes.
Mexican Cocktail Shrimp Salad
Ingredients:
About 1 ½ -2 cups fresh spring greens, romaine or other salad greens
1-pound medium shrimp (you can use cooked or raw but be careful about over-cooking shrimp. After peeling the shrimp, rinse and drop into boiling water for about 3- 4 minutes, until they turn pink. Pour cold water over them to stop the cooking)
1 medium or large avocado, peeled and sliced
1 tablespoon fresh lemon or lime juice
1 small white onion, chopped (in large pieces so it can be removed for the non-onion lovers)
1 fresh tomato (medium to large) cut in large chunks or slices
About 8 ounces prepared (or homemade) red seafood sauce.
Steps:
Layer lettuce in a medium to large glass bowl. Pour lemon juice over avocado slices. Make layers of shrimp and remaining ingredients, and top with red sauce. Serve cold. It made 2 servings for us, as a main dish, but it can be doubled and or tripled for several servings.