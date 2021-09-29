Today we are going to talk about apples and Dee. There are now thousands of varieties of apples, but there is only one Dee Chappell. I met Dee over 10 years ago when we both coached and judged teams from Trinity School of Texas. However, though we go to the same church (different services), I only got to know Dee and wife Patty about four or five years ago when Patty and I worked together at the Junior League Bargain Box.
I learned that Dee loves plants as much as I do. I learned with our first plant exchange the engineering characteristics I have seen in other engineers I have met. Dee brought photos of what the bulbs would look like when they bloomed, written, itemized directions on their care and planting and then he helped me plant them. Also, like other engineers, I have noticed and hear from Patty, that he always has a project going and is inquisitive and anxious to learn about anything he is not already “into.”
Several of us have been the happy recipients of his latest project: making and preserving various fruits into jams, jellies and butters. The latest, and one of my favorites, is his apple butter. However, I have a problem and hope that I will be as gracious as Dee about sharing it, not eating it out of the jar, like apple sauce. I am starting a batch today.
Dee’s Crockpot Apple Butter
Ingredients
5 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon water
Steps
Place apple pieces into a large slow cooker. Add white sugar, brown sugar, salt, spices, vinegar and water. Mix well. Cover and cook on high until apples start to soften, and release liquid 1-2 hours. Reduce to Low and cook, uncovered, until all the apple flesh is dissolved, 5-6 hours. Stir occasionally. Puree, using an immersion blender until smooth. Continue to cook on low, uncovered, stirring occasionally until darkened and thick, about 4 more hours. Pour into clean jars. Seal tops and place jars in large cooker or canner. Cover with water and boil for 15 minutes. Remove from cooker and let set on cabinet to cool. Makes 8 jars (1/2 pint-size).
Let’s do a quick and easy apple recipe. Frankly, I think eating apples raw is just about the best treat there is. As I have probably told you before, my favorite eating apple is the Cripp’s Pink or Pink Lady apple. For cooking, I prefer the tart Granny Smiths for pies and cakes.
Here is a quick and easy apple cake. Many years ago, I taught for Cuisinart Food Processors. We were given many recipes from the company but were free to experiment and make our own recipes to demonstrate. I don’t remember whose recipe this was.
Food Processor Apple Cake
Ingredients
1 cup brown or white sugar
1 cup self-rising flour (see note)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 large egg
2 cooking apples (unpeeled, cut into chunks)
Steps
Pour into a 9-by-9-inch greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-28 minutes. May be frosted with a caramel or penuche frosting, dusted with powdered sugar or eaten plan.
Note: Self-rising flour can be created by mixing 1 cup all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Storing apples: A debate among foodie folks is apples will stay fresher and crisper longer if refrigerated for several weeks; others prefer not to refrigerate. Apples, when grown commercially, are stored immediately in special refrigeration with a particular gas to preserve them.