We agreed that we would do this, so here we go. Oh, where are we going, you ask? I said from the beginning that I would share recipes with you that were easy, delicious, did not involve much clean up and did not require ingredients that you would only use once. If you have any in this category, please feel free to share them with me so I can pass them on.
I am trying very hard to use fresh ingredients, little or no processed foods (such as canned condensed soups), and locally produced fruits and vegetables when they are in season. Here I go again with my encouraging you to plant a few herbs in pots or in flower beds.
The first recipe is another which came to me from Ardell Matthews when I was teaching kindergarten at First Baptist Church soon after we first moved to Longview. I feel that credit for it should also go to our dear friend, the late Helen Carter. She must have made this recipe hundreds of times to take to anyone who was having difficulties. I am positive that many of you who are reading this were recipients of Helen’s delicious little goodies.
Buttermilk Gelatin Salad
Ingredients
1 package (3 ounces) fruit gelatin
1 cup boiling water (sometimes I use apricot nectar, strawberry soda, or pineapple juice)
Steps
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water or juice. Cool, and add buttermilk. Mix well and pour into a 7-by-11-inch dish, a 3-cup mold, or six individual molds. Chill before serving.
■
You know that almost all nutritional authorities are advising eating lots of fish or other seafood. I know that because we do not live on the coast areas, we cannot buy seafood fresh off the boats. However, we can get these things from supermarkets or from a wonderful seafood restaurant, like Fisherman’s Market, which also sells fresh items. Try this easy baked fish recipe.
Lemon-Baked Fish
Ingredients
1-pound sole, halibut, tilapia or catfish filets
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon dried tarragon
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Steps
Place fish filets in a greased shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Turn fish and bake for another 4-5 minutes until fish flakes.
Melt butter with tarragon and lemon juice and pour over warm fish to serve. Makes 4-5 servings. Good with rice or potatoes.
■
The last recipe is for a cake that I got from a Weight Watchers member many years ago. I joined Weight Watchers almost when it first began.
I am pretty sure I spent thousands of dollars losing the same 25-plus pounds. I would get so close to my goal weight and then fall off the wagon. Finally, a kind Weight Watchers counselor said to me, “You are so close; why don’t you just make up your mind, get to your goal and become a lifetime member (and not have to pay again).”
Something clicked, and I did it. I have been a lifetime member for about 15 years. I will admit that it was not easy, but it was one of my proudest achievements.
Here is that delicious cake recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Light Cake
Ingredients
1 white or yellow cake mix
1 can, regular size, diet soda (I like cherry 7-up or lemon-lime drink)
1 egg
Steps
Mix well and pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake according to cake mix instructions. Cool and top with low-fat frozen whipped topping, if desired. Cut into 12 pieces. (Don’t eat the whole cake at once!)