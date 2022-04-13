Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.