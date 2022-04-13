It’s spring (we hope that it really is) because we are into Easter and Passover weeks. The second or third year of my beginning this column (in 1970), I mentioned that I could not understand why the date for Easter fluctuated from mid-March to late April.
Well, I got the first of five to six negative letters that I have received in these 52 years. This one was well-deserved. I should have remembered this fact from having learned it at some point in my life. I heard some discussion this week about this topic, so I decided that without disrespecting anyone’s intelligence, I would share this Easter date selection info with you for the two to three people who don’t remember how the date is chosen.
Easter is the first Sunday after the full first moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox (considered the first day of spring.) I love this time of year, even with the deluge of pollen-bringing allergies. I also like the lighter foods we eat and the lighter clothes we wear.
The main reason I like spring though is because of gardening and the wonderful new growth and the greening up of the world. My poor little seedlings are a little confused about weather this spring, with the 78-degrees weather dropping to 40 degrees at night. But with a little help from me (by my bringing them in and out of the house), I believe they will make it.
For the last time, from me, maybe, plant some herbs. It’s so easy to grow a pot of basil, parsley or chives. Now, don’t give me this rigamarole about a “brown thumb.” Just give your plants water, but not too much, and feed them, but not too often.
I want to give you a low-sugar version of the wonderful salad (0range Gelatin) that we shared last week. I made it this for a gathering over the weekend at which about half the people there were diabetic. Here is my lower sugar version.
Evelyn, Liz, Lisa, Barb’s Sunshine Salad
Ingredients
2 small packages sugar-free orange gelatin
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drain pineapple and reserve juice
1/3 cup sugar
Liquid from pineapple plus water to equal
1 1/2 cups liquid, chill
8 ounces Cool Whip (I used a sugar-free version)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Steps
Mix gelatin, sugar and pineapple and bring to boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool slightly and add cold pineapple juice/water mixture. Mix Cool Whip and cheese and fold into gelatin mix. Pour into a 9-by- 13-inch dish or a 7-by- 11-inch dish (the servings will be thicker.) Chill before serving.
The next recipe is a different take on potatoes. It will go well with almost any main dish.
Mexican Potatoes
Ingredients
6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into large cubes
1/2 cup evaporated milk or cream
1 stick butter, cut into chunks
1 (4-ounce) can green chilies, drained
1 (10-ounce) can tomatoes with green chilies, well-drained
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
Steps
Place potatoes in large pan with enough water to cover. Bring to boil. Boil until tender, drain. Combine potatoes, milk and butter and mash until smooth. Mix in chilies, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream and spoon into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until potato mixture is bubbling and hot. I added another half cup grated cheddar before baking. Makes about 8 servings.
Whichever you are celebrating, Easter, Passover or Ramadan, I wish you a time of joy and peace with your family and friends.