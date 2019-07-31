Well, another month used up and gone. August is not a month I eagerly await, except it gives us anticipation of fall after the dog days of the coming month.
Though I do less cooking in the summer, I still try recipes — even though I think we should live on sandwiches, salads and cool soups. It’s not as if we have to chop the wood, start a fire in the kitchen and really live in the heat when we cook nowadays. Sometimes I forget to be thankful enough for modern conveniences, except when the power goes off for any amount of time during the heat of summer.
All right, let me tell you what I cooked this week, and we really enjoyed. The idea for this recipe comes from my “closer than a daughter” friend, Lori Litchfield. She is always searching out and trying new things with her mother, Gretta Litchfield, who is also my good friend.
Have you ever heard of a Dutch Baby (and I don’t mean a child born in Holland)? A Dutch baby pancake, sometimes called a German pancake, a Bismarck, or a Dutch puff is a large American popover. Lori and Gretta ate one at one of the Original Pancake Houses and immediately came home and developed their own version.
Blueberry or Peach Dutch Baby Pancake3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs
3/4 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons butter
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, or 1 cup peeled, sliced fresh peaches
Powdered sugar for topping
Combine flour sugar and salt in a medium bowl. In large glass bowl or measuring pitcher, whisk eggs, milk and vanilla. Gently whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients until everything is thoroughly blended. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Put 10-inch iron skillet in oven for 10 minutes. Using hot pads or an oven mitt, remove to stove or trivet. Pour in melted butter and swirl around pan. Whisk batter and pour into hot skillet, scatter blueberries or peaches on top. Return to oven. Bake until puffed up and golden brown around the edges, and set in middle for about 15 minutes. Sift powdered sugar over top. Divide among plates. If desired, serve with jam, jelly or lemon curd. Makes 4 servings.
While we are making breakfasts, let’s not forget something that has been made in America for a long time, and though I have not been to Belgium, I am wondering if they would admit to this delicacy that we claim is from their country. Traditionally Belgium Waffles are made in waffle irons with large deep grids, just like the one I got with Green Stamps about 50 years ago and still use. The waffles by this name with which I am familiar are heaped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. This recipe is one I put together many years ago because I could never find one with the texture I liked.
My Waffles2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 stick butter, melted
Beat eggs, and add buttermilk. Stir in remaining ingredients, and beat with a rotary beater or a whisk until smooth. Heat waffle iron until very hot. Even if it is a non-stick surface, I still spray or brush with melted butter. Pour about 3/4 cup batter per waffle depending on size of iron. Cook according to waffle iron directions. This recipe makes 3-4 waffles.