Christa McAuliffe, in her short but very productive life, just about summed it up in these six words: “I touch the future, I teach.”
Ann Richards, a former governor of Texas, said, “Teaching is the hardest work I have ever done, and it remains the hardest work I have done to date.” This column is not an in-service training letter to teachers (they have already had that). I agree with both these statements from these remarkable women and I have had a bit of experience — almost 50 years in various classrooms.
August is the month now that we go back to school. (Remember when it used to be in September?) I cannot imagine the stress and frustration that everyone in the education world is going through now. I beg you, if you have anyone in the school world at any level, please give them all the support you can, in any way possible.
Today, the recipes are things that can be made ahead, frozen for later times or eaten immediately. Unless a teacher has someone in the house who takes care of all food preparation, he/she still will have to come home and prepare meals — however simple or grand.
Casseroles and soups are still my standbys to make and have for several meals.
Sandy Trippet’s Beef, Beans and Rice
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup uncooked rice
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 can (15 ounces) ranch-style beans
1 can (15 ounces) chopped tomatoes with juice
Steps
Sauté ground beef until no longer pink; add onion and rice. Brown slightly. Add remaining ingredients and place in a 4-quart casserole with a lid (or foil). Bake for about 35-40 minutes at 325 degrees, or until rice is done. May be frozen. Makes 8-10 servings, so you might want to freeze in small portions.
I realize that there are so many prepared or partially prepared foods now that make “home-cooking” easier. Also, food delivery services take a bit of burden off coming in from a long school day to prepare a meal. However, those sorts of things are a little more expensive than starting from scratch cooking.
Here is another recipe that is easy and might be enough to take to school for a teacher’s lunch other than a sandwich.
Tangy Shrimp Italienne
Ingredients
2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and tails removed
1 bottle (8 ounces) Italian salad dressing
1 stick butter (1/2 cup) melted
Steps
Place shrimp in a 2-quart casserole with a lid. Pour salad dressing and butter over shrimp. Bake for about 35-40 minutes until shrimp are pink. Serve with rice or hot French bread. Makes about 4-5 servings.
A pasta salad is a good thing to make ahead and then pack for a school lunch.
Tangy Pasta Squash Salad
Ingredients
1 cup small raw pasta, spirals, shells, or elbow
6 small yellow squash, thinly sliced
1/2 cup each of thinly sliced bell pepper, (any color), onion, celery
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup salad oil
2/3 cup cider vinegar
Cook pasta, drain, and set aside.
Steps
Toss vegetables in a bowl. Combine all dressing ingredients, shake in bottle. Mix pasta with vegetables. Pour dressing over pasta and vegetables. Place in plastic or glass bowl and chill overnight. Stir gently, drain and serve cold. Makes 8-10 servings.
Do you remember a particular teacher who made you a better person? Tell him or her.
Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.