Common sense is not exactly common, right? There are some things we should know without being told or taught, though.
Roger Miller, talented songwriter/singer of a few years ago, touched on this when he wrote “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd.” There are some things in the cooking world that we should just know. I wish to suggest that you use more common sense about a few things than I did this week. First of all, I must confess that I suffer from a syndrome called OAADD (old age attention deficit disorder). I have read that women are born with the ability to multitask more than the male of the species, who tend to focus on one task at a time. I suggest that you use more common sense and focus than I did this week.
I keep boiled eggs in the fridge to use for lots of things. My stock of boiled eggs was out this week, so I put six on to boil (I’ll give you my favorite method later), but remembered that I started outside to water my beloved Meyer lemon tree that Gay Kirkland gave me about two years ago for my birthday.
I enjoy the fragrance of the blossoms as much as the lemons. While I was on the patio I noticed that the Helen Carter silver begonia was droopy, and oh my, those gorgeous pentas and mums needed a drink and the gardenias I was rooting were low on water. The crown of thorns which Tom Palmer gave me was dropping blossoms.
Can you guess what happened to those eggs I intended to boil for one minute? Well, they were cremated and the odor was not one that you ever want to experience. Plus, the pan was in pretty bad shape, too. Moral of the story: Don’t leave anything cooking when you go out to water one plant. I really need to up my game of trying to do one thing at a time, seriously; especially if our brain cells are not fairly young and alive, we can have real tragedies in the kitchen.
Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs
Start with eggs that are at least a week old.
Place eggs in a pan that has room for eggs to be in a single layer. Cover with water (regular tap water). Bring to boil and let boil for 1 minute. Leave on stove, heat turned off, and cover with lid. Let set in hot water 18-20 minutes. Pour off hot water and cover with cold water. Some people add a teaspoon of distilled vinegar or 1/2 teaspoon salt to eggs before turning on heat.
One of my favorite egg casseroles is this recipe. It is a good breakfast, brunch or a supper dish.
Brunch Eggs Casserole
Ingredients
6 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons flour
2 cups milk
8 ounces Cheese Whiz
8 ounces sour cream
16 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
1 pound bacon, crisply fried, drained and crumbled
Steps
Make a white sauce by melting butter, stirring in flour. Stir over medium heat until flour and butter are blended.
Gradually stir in milk and stir or whisk until slightly thickened. Add Cheese Whiz and sour cream. In a 3-quart greased casserole, layer eggs, sauce and bacon.
Bake covered, for about 25 minutes. Remove cover and bake an additional 10 minutes. Makes 14-16 servings.
May be served over toast or English muffins.
Do you like deviled eggs? I really do and have never met a deviled egg I didn’t like.
I imagine you have your own recipe. I will share some deviled egg recipes another time.