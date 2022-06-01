I think I know what you just said, and I said the same thing: It cannot possibly be June already! But here we are and it’s “bustin’ out all over!” You might need to be a musical theater enthusiast/fanatic as I am to know that the song “June is Bustin’ Out All Over” comes from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel.”
Let’s get back to last week’s topic of blueberries. My main source of blueberry culture in East Texas brought me up to date and shared her wonderful pie recipe with me. We got to have a nice visit this week with Holley Noon, with whom I have been friends since we moved to Longview the first time in 1967. I taught her older son in kindergarten at First Baptist Church. Holley was one of the first to tell me about the blueberry patches where you could pick your own. I believe Holley told me this pie is one her mother created. It is a cobbler-like pie which combines blueberries and peaches. Both of which we grow here in East Texas.
Holley’s Blueberry Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
2 unbaked pie crusts
1/2 quart blueberries
1/2 quart sliced fresh peaches
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup butter
Steps
Roll out 1 pie crust and line an 8-inch square baking dish with it. Mix peaches and blueberries and place on crust in dish. Add water. Roll out second crust and cut into about 1/2 inch wide strips. Put strips on crust to form crisscross design. Pour sugar on top, making sure some of sugar goes through the crust strips (see note). Cut butter in small pieces and place on top of crust. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until crust is lightly browned. Serve warm with ice cream.
Note: I put the sugar on the peaches and berries before I put the crust on.
I think the first time I made anything other than blueberry muffins with these nutritious berries (they rank high on foods that are healthful in the diet) was this delicious salad given to me by a friend when my late husband, Ken, and I were first married. When I got a good, easy recipe, I made it so often that I would finally let it rest for a while (honoring husband’s request) and then lose it until several years later. Has this happened to you?
Lou Eaton, whose husband worked with Ken, was a terrific cook. She gave me this recipe probably as early as 1960. I plan to make it to take to the Texas Shakespeare Festival to help feed the cast and crew one of the several meals we take to them each week. They all say that our East Texas cooking is one reason they like to come to the festival to make theater magic for us each summer. Email me if you are interested in helping to prepare a dish or two. Oh, by the way, the shows run all through the month of July.
Lou’s Blueberry Salad
Ingredients
1 small package raspberry gelatin
1 can (15 ounces) blueberries, drained, reserve juice
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple with juice
1/2 pint whipping cream, whipped (or 1 (8 –ounce) container frozen whipped topping
Steps
Measure juice from berries and add water to equal 1 cup. Bring juice and water to boil and pour over gelatin. Stir until dissolved and let chill until slightly thickened. Add pineapple and blueberries. Fold in whipped cream or whipped topping. Pour into a 3-cup mold or one 7-by-11-inch dish. Chill until firm.