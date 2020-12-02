Normally, I would be tossing party recipes and ideas for entertaining with various foods for the holidays to you. However, I think the last word that can be used for this year is the word “normal.”
Think about the years to come when 2020 is described in schoolbooks. Oh, wait, schoolbooks are almost unheard of now and I think will disappear completely (replaced by various electronic devices) in the future. I believe, though, that we will remember this year and pass stories on as our ancestors did of the Depression and World War II to us. Now what does this have to do with food? Though we did not call it comfort food, our childhood “food memories” are, I think, of many of the things we have now. A few of you may remember the shortages of the war, the waiting in line for various items, just as we are doing now.
The first is a recipe that I think fits in the “comfort food” category. It makes a large amount, is easy to put together and can be made ahead of time. In fact, I am beginning to believe that many recipes are better made several days ahead, refrigerated or frozen, then served.
This recipe comes from a great little cookbook given to me in 1995 (I usually write the date and where I got the cookbook on the first page) by my late friend, Flo Clark. Flo and her husband were active in the senior citizens group at Greggton Baptist Church. After I did a cooking/foods show there, she gave me a copy of “Sharing our Best,” and it has been one of my favorites through the years. This recipe was submitted by Inez Cryer.
Kelly Beans
Ingredients
1 pound ground chuck
1 large onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced thinly
1 can each pinto beans, lima beans, pork and beans (See Note)
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Steps
Brown ground chuck, onions, pepper, and sausage in large, deep skillet or pan until beef is no long pink. Add remaining ingredients and simmer over low heat for 1 hour. This will serve 12-14. I suggest freezing in small amounts for later use. If you are serving a large crowd (which we are advised against doing until this dreaded COVID-19 is over), you might not have any leftovers.
Note: the recipe did not say to drain the beans, so I did not.
Last week my friend Janis Canion wrote a “catching up” note to me which included this wonderful cake recipe. Everything we read, hear or see about surviving this “plague” is to stay in contact with our friends and family.
Regardless of the argument about masks or no masks, wearing them properly or just over the mouth and chin, we know that COVID-19 is easily and rapidly spread. So, keep in contact via some method — electronically, text, email or the myriad of other ways to connect. At last resort, we can even make a telephone call.
The recipe Janis sent is my second favorite flavor – almond – ranking only slightly behind lemon.
Jerri Palmer’s Almond Pecan Cake
Ingredients
1 white or yellow cake mix, made according to box directions
2 teaspoons almond flavoring
Steps
Bake in a 9-by-13-inch greased or sprayed pan according to package directions.
Frost with:
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup milk
3 3/4 cups sifted powdered sugar
1 teaspoon almond flavoring
1 cup toasted chopped pecans
Steps
Mix ingredients well and spread over warm cake.