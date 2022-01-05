You were never meant to see this column because it was not to be.
I made the decision, for sure, to cease and desist, close the computer, start giving away all my cooking technique and some cookbooks. Enough is enough. You have suffered through good times and bad times, ups and downs, family births and deaths with me for almost 52 years.
I talked to two important men in my life about my “retirement thoughts” and they both asked me the same question: “Why?
What’s the reason for stopping now?” You have heard about these men from me through the years. Dr. Harlan Hall became a “brother” to me when he and Mary moved to Longview two months before my brother, Glenn York, died at a too-early age of 40.
Harlan has directed choirs for many years, but became more than just our music guru, but also a person we all consider one to whom we can go to get sage advice (mostly because he just listens). The other is my dear Joe, husband of over 25 years. The last few years have not been easy ones for us, but he is still a wise, kind man who knows me very well. His words were almost identical to Harlan’s.
So, hang on. Here we go for a while longer. Also, my precious “other daughter” (there’s a story there — I have two other daughters besides my Katie) sent me a terrific recipe that I had never seen, heard of or tasted before now.
I started writing this in 1970 simply to share recipes with you. So, how could I not let you know about this delicious recipe? Sara Beth (Norris) Alleman admits that husband Marty is really the one in the family who makes this recipe. This couple are dear to me and never come to town without calling and letting me know they are here.
Alleman’s Blueberry Cake
Ingredients
1 yellow butter cake mix
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened to room temperature
3 eggs
1 small box vanilla instant pudding mix
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup water
1 can (15 ounces) blueberries (NOT blueberry pie filling) drained, but reserve the liquid
1/2 cup chopped pecans, if desired
Steps
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix all ingredients except blueberries in electric mixer for about 2 minutes on medium speed. Stir in blueberries (and pecans, if using).
Pour batter into a greased and floured (I used pan spray) Bundt or tube pan and bake for 1 hour. Cake may be baked in 2 loaf pans, or mini-Bundt pans. Bake for 45 minutes or less for smaller pans.
Icing (optional)
1 cup powdered sugar and enough of the blueberry juice to make a soft, glaze-like frosting. Drizzle over cake after it has cooled for 5 minutes.
I am going to try to share new (to me) recipes, though there are so many oldies that some of you who are two generations younger than those who have ridden this culinary train with me from the beginning need (in my opinion).
Try this easy fish recipe.
Savory Baked Fish
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. fish fillets (sole, bass, flounder)
1 cup fresh bread crumbs
1/2 cup butter
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Steps
Rinse fish and pat dry. Coat with bread crumbs, and arrange in single layer in 9-by-13-inch dish. Heat the butter in a saucepan, until melted and add remaining ingredients. Pour over fish. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until fish is flaky. Baste fish every 5 minutes. Makes 4 servings.