There is a chance that many of you feel and behave as I do about new recipes. When I am given a new recipe or stumble upon one, I can tell pretty much about whether I want to try it.
In the case of both recipes today, I tasted both and knew immediately that I want to have and make the recipes. The first was served at a Longview Museum of Fine Arts reception. It was brought to the party by Gay Kanady Gilbert. I could not immediately detect what was in it, but when she told me about it, I thought to myself, I will never make that. It breaks my rule: five ingredients or less, 1 bowl, 30 minutes from start to the table. One more bite, though and I knew I would make it within 24 hours. I shared the recipe with one person, who shared it, and the rest is sort of history. It was served at a luncheon this week (outside, safe distancing), and everyone there wanted the recipe. That’s why you are getting it again. It makes a large amount, so share it with a neighbor or friend or eat on it all week.
Gay’s Royal Blend Spinach and Rice Salad
Ingredients
3/4 pound chopped fresh spinach
2 cups Royal Blend Rice (this is in a jar and near the regular rice)
1 glass jar (2 pounds) artichokes, drained, rinsed and cut in halves (I found these at Sam’s)
1 cup chopped walnuts
4 green onions, chopped
1 cup combined dried cranberries, dried cherries and golden raisins (these are in a package combined at Walmart, in the regular raisin section)
2 cloves elephant garlic, chopped (see note)
1/2 cup Paul Newman’s Zesty Italian Dressing
Steps
Add garlic to dressing, return artichokes to jar and cover with dressing, Refrigerate several hours. Mix spinach, green onions, walnuts and dried berries and raisins and set aside. When rice is cool, add to spinach mixture. Add ½ cup additional Paul Newman dressing. Drain artichoke hearts, discard garlic pieces, and toss artichokes with spinach mixture. Add more dressing, if desired. May add grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds and hearts of palm, but great just as it is.
Note: I could not find elephant garlic, so I used 1 large entire head regular garlic.
The next recipe is a treat that my friend Patsy Charles brought to us at a time when we needed a little surprise. Our wonderful Trinity Episcopal Church has a Prayer Shawl Ministry to share with those who need a little lift. When Patsy brought the shawl and the prayer, she left this wonderful coffee cake. I keep frozen cranberries all year round, just in case. You might pick up an extra package when they are available.
Cranberry Brickle
Ingredients
1/4 cup softened butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh cranberries
Steps
In large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg and stir in milk. Slowly add dried ingredients. Mixture will be very stiff. Fold in cranberries. Pour into a greased 8-inchx 8-inch square pan. Sprinkle topping evenly over mixture.
Topping:
Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup margarine or butter.
Steps
Mix with fork until crumbly.
Bake at 350-degrees for 50-60 minutes.
Patsy says she got this from the Houston Chronicle in the early 2000s. We lived in the Houston area years before that and I read faithfully the Houston Post and Chronicle. Each had a food writer; that’s how I got the idea for writing a food column.