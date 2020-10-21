All right, I know you are going to say that I have already talked about this book before, and you are right. On Sept. 9, I wrote about a new cookbook which was suggested to me by Woody Terrell.
I have since made two of the same recipes from the book twice — the Peach Delight Salad (when I can’t find peach gelatin, I substitute apricot), and the Almond Baked Fish. I think you can find these in the Longview News-Journal past columns. Not only is this a good, inexpensive cookbook, the cause it supports is one of the most admirable in town, I think. The cookbook is called “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style.” Proceeds go to House of Hope, started several years ago to provide a place of physical and spiritual refuge for women who find themselves in desperate situations.
In this terrible time of unspeakable horrors, so many have lost their jobs, homes, and in some cases, families. When Sister Helen Johnson founded this many years ago, I imagine she had no idea how necessary it would be to have a sanctuary, even more now than ever. The sale of the cookbook, though it will not raise thousands, will help some with ongoing expenses. I think it would be a nice little gift for Christmas or otherwise. The book ($15) is available at House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview. For information, call 903-295-0904.
Remember when cooking with ground beef was a money-saving recipe? Well, not so much now, but it can be stretched by adding other ingredients.
Baked Macaroni with Meat Sauce
Ingredients
1/2 pound elbow macaroni
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion chopped
1/4 pound butter
1/2 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
3/4 cup water
3 eggs, beaten
2 cups hot (not boiling)
1/2 cup grated Parmesan, Romano, or your choice (I used an Italian blend that I use for pizza, etc.)
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps
Cook macaroni in boiling water (don’t overcook) and drain. Sauté ground beef and onion in butter until browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to season (I used about ½ teaspoon each). Mix tomato paste with water and add to meat mixture and simmer until thick. Add beaten eggs to milk and combine with macaroni and beef. Pour half of mixture in a greased 7-by-11-inch greased or sprayed pan. Sprinkle half the cheese on top. Cover with remaining mixture and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Cut in squares and serve. Makes about 6-8 servings.
Do you serve and/or eat many sweet potatoes? We really enjoy them and know they contain many necessary nutrients. Are yams and sweet potatoes the same? There is no way I am going to touch that hot topic, but all the sources I found say they are really two different plant species. Yams are dark brown whereas sweet potatoes are lighter in color and have reddish skin.
The next recipe is easy and good.
Cast-Iron Skillet Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
4 medium sweet potatoes
1/4 cup butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup pecan halves
1 can (9 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained (optional)
Steps
Spray a 12-inch or large cast-iron skillet with pan spray. Peel and cut sweet potatoes in ½ inch round slices. Brown on high heat. Repeat oil and turn potatoes over. Mix butter, salt, spice and sugar and dab on top of potatoes. Place lid on top, turn heat down to simmer.
Finish cooking until potatoes are tender. Place in serving dish and place pecans and optional pineapple on top. Makes 4-6 servings.