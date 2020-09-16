Do you cook? No, I mean really cook — not just soup, sandwiches, salads, cereal, peanut butter and crackers for meals? There is certainly nothing wrong with all those, but it occurred to me that I needed to get back to trying new things and experimenting more with recipes so I could share with you and to put a larger variety of foods on our table.
Well, as it happened, the right cookbook came along for me to do more experimenting. I found a cookbook (brand new) at the First Christian Church garage sale called “Five Star Five-Ingredient Recipes” written by Gwen McKee and Barbara Mosely and published by Quail Ridge Press, 2007.
The first recipe I tried was this red bean and rice, one dish meal. It calls for something called “frozen seasoning blend,” which is simply chopped onion, bell peppers, celery and parsley. You can make your own. I use this mixture in at least half the main dishes I cook.
Red Bean Rally
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) dried red kidney beans
1 cup raw rice, cooked
10-12 slices thick-sliced bacon, chopped
1 cup frozen seasoning blend
1-3 garlic cloves minced
Steps
Put washed beans in a large pot and cover with water. Cook covered, simmering for 2-3 hours, adding water as needed. (You can soak several hours to cut down on cooking time.)
Fry bacon. Save drippings. Add bacon to beans. Sauté seasoning blend and garlic in bacon drippings. Add to beans along with salt to taste. Serve beans and juice over hot rice. Makes about 8 servings. Make a pan of cornbread and you have a feast.
The next is an unusual salad that has a perfect combination of texture and tastes.
Prize-winning Carrot Salad
Ingredients1 1/2 cups shredded carrots
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
3 tablespoons honey-mustard salad dressing
1 teaspoon sugar
Steps
Stir together all ingredients, season with salt and pepper, and chill before serving. Makes about 4 servings.
I can never resist a lemon anything. This cake looked too good not to try.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Ingredients
1 package lemon cake mix
3 eggs
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sour cream
1 package (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup cooking oil
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In mixer bowl, blend cake mix, eggs, sour cream, cream cheese and oil until moistened. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Pour into greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes until toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool cake on rack. This is even better with a glaze of 2 tablespoons lemon juice mixed with 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar poured over warm cake.
Refrigerate leftovers.
All right, we are going to attack the “why did my cake which never fell always fall now?”
My sweet friend Carolyn Deakins has, we think, found the solution. This is for cakes that start with a cake mix and then have things added. Remember, we talked a few weeks ago about how ingredients for many products has been reduced. Major producers of foods figured out that rather than raising prices on many items, they would simply reduce the amount.
This was first called to our attention when coffee was no longer sold in one-pound packages, but in 10, 12 or 14-ounce amounts. The same is true for sugar, which now is in 4- pound amounts. Cake mixes are now 15 1/2 ounces rather than 18 ounces.
Mixture
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Steps
Mix well, and store in airtight container
Shake well before each use and add 6 level tablespoons to each cake mix.
This should make enough for 5-6 mixes. Use the same measure of eggs, oil, water as on package.