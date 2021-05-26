Well, this week has been a little damp. My buddy Jack Stallard, who is one of the two funniest men in East Texas (the other lives in Gilmer and his initials are Bill Marshall), says he thought he would be pulled over while driving for not wearing his life jacket. I agree.
I collect rainwater for my plants, but I needed 5-gallon barrels instead of my gallon jars. Well, what does this have to do with cooking? Not much, except I have seen very few of you out at the grocery stores or anywhere else. This means I did not get column recipes or ideas as I often do in the produce aisle at Kroger’s, the pharmacy at Albertson’s or the dairy aisle at Super One.
Many times, you will give me a suggestion for a recipe or an idea for a column. So, this was the time to attack the old recipes from 51 years of columns. My favorite ones to reminiscence through are the ones from the first five years of writing, 1970-75. Not only are products packaged and labeled differently, and there are so many things available year-round now, but we cook and eat differently; or at least our family does, and I hear the same thing from many of you. Gone are the days of three “sit-down” meals a day. Even we who are the “so-called” retired, rarely have the traditional one meat, two vegetables, salad, bread and dessert. Wait, I still have one friend who does. She and her friends know who she is. These old recipes bring back such good memories.
The first (antique) recipe I am sharing is from my friend, Sharon Bindler. She and Don lived here for many years.
I plan to take this cake to the company of the Texas Shakespeare Festival next week. Yes, the festival is back again, and we who have been interested in it from the very first festival 37 years ago are thrilled beyond words.
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cake
Ingredients
2 1/4 cups flour
2 cups firmly packed brown sugar
1 cup crunchy peanut butter
1 stick butter, softened
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 cup milk
3 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 cup peanut butter chips
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine flour, sugar, peanut butter and butter. Blend on low speed until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup for topping. To remaining mixture, add rest of ingredients, except chocolate chips. Mix until blended, but slightly lumpy. Pour into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle with crumbs and chocolate chips. Bake for about 40 minutes until firm.
Another recipe from the past (August 1970) has no origin with it. Who knows where I acquired it or possibly, I combined several recipes to get this result.
Hamburger Chow Mein Casserole
Brown in large skillet:
Ingredients
1 pound hamburger meat
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup chopped celery
Steps
Remove from heat. In large mixing bowl, combine
1 package chicken noodle soup mix (2 ounces)
3 cups boiling water
3/4 cup uncooked rice
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Add meat mixture to this. Place in a greased 3-quart casserole dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove cover and sprinkle with 1 can Chow Mein Noodles over the top. Return to oven for 10-15 minutes. This will make 8-10 servings.
From January 1971:
Kenny Stuber’s Quick Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 can peach pie filling
1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained
2 large bananas, sliced
1/2 pound grapes, any color, seedless
Steps
Gently mix all fruits with pie filling, and chill.