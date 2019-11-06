This column is being brought to you through the courtesy of a miracle and a brilliant young man who is my neighbor and is very patient with me in dealing with my technical needs.
My almost 10-year-old personal computer has spent the past few months in a critical state. It has whined and moaned, stopped, sometimes restarted and sometimes just stared back at me blankly. Knowing that its death was imminent, I bought a new laptop a year or so ago. Since the old one had been fairly faithful, I just could not yet “pull the plug” on it.
Well, the time finally came.
I told my friend he would have to download, transfer, unhook and carry away my ancient piece of equipment while I was not looking, or I would never make a change. So,the deed was done, and here we are.
Do YOU like to make major changes in your life? As we become more mature — read “older” — it seems even harder to make changes.
The first recipe for this wonderful fall season is new to me. I ate it yesterday for the first time at Joe’s “cousin’s reunion.” His cousin Mary Beth Kemper brought this, and we were all so excited about a hot dish to go with our sandwiches.
Mary Beth’s Creamy Chicken with Gnocchi Soup
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups finely chopped yellow onion
1 cup carrots, finely chopped
1 cup celery, finely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic (or 1 tablespoon, minced)
32 ounces chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 pound boneless chicken breast, pounded to 1-inch thickness
1 package (16 ounces) gnocchi
5 tablespoons butter
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk, (more to thin as needed)
1/3 cup heavy cream
2 cups packed fresh spinach, stemmed and roughly chopped (I use kitchen shears for this)
Shredded Romano cheese for serving (optional)
Steps
Heat olive oil in large saucepan or soup pot over medium high heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery and sauté for 6 minutes. Add garlic and sauté 1-2 minutes longer. Add broth, thyme, nutmeg, and salt and pepper. Add chicken, and bring soup to boil. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and allow to simmer until chicken is cooked through (8-10 minutes).
Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, cook and stir constantly for 1 minute. While whisking, pour in milk, and continue to whisk to smooth any lumps. While whisking cook until mixture thickens slightly, bring to slight boil, stir in cream and remove from heat (Do not boil or cream will curdle).
Remove chicken from broth mixture, allow to cool for 5 minutes. Dice or shred chicken. Let veggies continue to simmer. Add gnocchi to broth mixture, and cook as directed on package, about 2-5 minutes. Stir milk mixture into broth mixture. Add chicken and spinach. Cook on low heat while stirring frequently, 1-2 minutes longer. Top each bowl with shredded cheese if desired. Makes about 10-12 servings.
Gnocchi is Italian for dumplings, and can be made from potatoes, wheat or farina. Eggs or cheese can be added to the dough. Sometimes finely chopped spinach is added to the dough. If homemade, gnocchi are generally served with butter and Parmesan cheese or a savory sauce.
The recipe called for yellow onions. I have mentioned often, I think, that yellow onions are stronger and are better used in cooking, and white or red onions are lighter in flavor and do well when served raw.