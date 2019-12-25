“The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft agley,” said the inimitable Robert Burns. That is: The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
I had what I thought was the most wonderful plan for today’s column. I was going to use recipes from other years when this column ran on Christmas Day. In 50 years, there must have been a few.
Then, I hit a brick wall.
In the third and fourth years of writing, a friend asked if I had anything a friend of hers could do to earn a little money. This friend’s friend had some liabilities that restricted a regular job. I answered that this was a blessing in disguise.
I was already behind in keeping columns in notebooks — what with four children and a teaching position. So, I handed over a box of two-plus years of columns, all in chronological order. A couple of days later, I got a call that the work was finished. The person somehow did not understand that the columns needed to be kept in order and with dates on each.
So, you are not getting what I intended in this column. Then again, who is going to take a new recipe and make it today with all the regular hassle of Christmas going on?
I did find some that printed near Christmas. They are recipes you might can make the day after — or perhaps for the new year. Well, anyway, here goes...
First of all, my sincere greetings to you for a very joyous Christmas. Since the world of electronics has changed the way we get news, I know there are fewer who hold a paper with news each morning. Still, some of you tell me that, like I, instead of just online, you want a paper edition in your hand. To those of you — wherever you are — I say a giant “Thank you” for staying with me all these years. You feel like family to me.
The first recipe comes from 1973, I think. Use any leftover fresh cranberries to make it.
Cranberry Nut Bread
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cooking oil
3/4 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange rind
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
Steps
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine dry ingredients. Mix in remaining ingredients. Mix by hand, and do not over mix. Pour into a greased or sprayed 9- x 5-inch loaf pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes until it tests done with a toothpick inserted in center.
Well, this next recipe really did come from our first Christmas in Longview. I was invited to a Christmas party given by Cookie Johnson. In addition to enjoying her husband’s orchid collection, I gleaned many new recipes. This is one of my favorite party foods.
Cookie’s Sweet and Sour Sausage Balls
Ingredients
2 pounds good grade bulk sausage. (You already know that I only buy the fresh, daily-made bulk sausage at Skinner’s Grocery Market on Judson Road)
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Steps
Make sausage into small balls about the size of a quarter. Cook either in skillet, in oven or in microwave. Drain. Mix all sauce ingredients and heat to simmering. Gently add balls and cover completely with sauce. Refrigerate 24 hours and reheat to serve. This can also be frozen and then thawed and heated at serving time.
Note: you can buy pre-made sausage balls, but they are not half as good as the real, fresh ones.
