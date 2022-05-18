Let’s get straight to the main purpose of this column for the past 52 1/2 years — sharing recipes. Usually, you have to tolerate a lot of chitchat, but we need to share some recipes today.
This is the time of year when some families have many joyous celebrations — graduations, engagement parties, weddings, christenings, reunions and other family gatherings. Of course, they all involve food. I want you to have some recipes which might be helpful in keeping the guests fed without spending countless hours in the kitchen or a small fortune in bringing in catered food or going out to restaurants.
The first is a tried-and-true breakfast casserole. It came from a time when I needed an emergency breakfast casserole (a certain son volunteered his mother to feed breakfast to his church youth group).
Sausage-Cheese Brunch Dish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
1 pound good grade bulk sausage, cooked and drained (See note)
4 eggs, slightly beaten
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
2 cups milk
1 cup baking mix (like Bisquick)
Spread sausage in a sprayed 9-by-13-inch dish. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over sausage. Bake for 30 minutes, until slightly set, and light golden brown. Makes 1-10 servings. Serve with fruit for a great brunch or breakfast.
Note: I highly recommend the bulk sausage at Skinner’s supermarket on Judson. It is made daily and has just the right seasoning, I think.
I am so blessed to have many very dear friends. It is an honor to call Janis Canion among the top of those. She gave me this recipe after my hearing about it. The texture along is worth everything. It is easy, relatively inexpensive, and can be made a day or so ahead of serving. Try this light delicious salad.
Janis’ Orange Gelatin Salad
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice
1 box (6 ounces) orange gelatin
2 cups buttermilk
8 ounce carton frozen whipped topping
1/2 cup chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts)
Bring pineapple with juice to boil. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. Cool slightly and stir in cold buttermilk. Refrigerate until partially set. Stir in frozen topping and nuts. Pour into a mold or 3-quart dish. Chill until firm.
Makes 12-14 servings.
Margaret Wells’ Crock Pot Special
Margaret was a special person with whom I became acquainted while I was serving as choir director at Hallsville’s First United Methodist Church. She died much too soon after a valiant struggle with cancer.
15- or 16-ounce cans, undrained, of the following:
2 cans pork and beans
2 cans Ranch-style beans
1 can butter beans
1 can Great Northern beans
1/2 pound bacon, fried crisply, drained and crumbled
1 pound ground beef, browned, drained and seasoned with garlic salt and black pepper
3 tablespoons liquid smoke
1/4 cup brown sugar
Place all ingredients in large crockpot and cook on low for four hours. Makes 12-14 servings. Add a pan of hot cornbread (especially jalapeno cornbread), and what a feast.
A nice snack/dessert to have on hand is a quick and easy dip for fruit, specifically apple slices.
Randy Decker’s Marshmallow Cream Dip
1 (8-ounce) bar cream cheese softened
1 jar marshmallow cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all ingredients and keep chilled until ready to serve. I am often asked how to keep apples from turning dark if sliced ahead of time.
Here is my solution:
1/2 cup cool water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Mix well and put apples into this solution and drain before serving.
This is enough to cover 3-4 medium apples.