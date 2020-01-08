“May you always have these blessings:
A soft breeze when summer comes,
A warm fireside in winter,
And always-the warm, soft smile of a friend.”
I love Irish blessings. This one comes from last year’s calendar, but it gives me a not-too-subtle way to mention one of the best things that happened to me last year. I bought my calendar for this year in Waterford, Ireland. I know that Waterford is known for its world-famous crystal, but as a retired teacher, the calendars were more in my budget than a very expensive piece of crystal. Wait, you must be asking. How could you get yourself to the Emerald Isle on a retired teacher budget? And, I would love to tell you. I was fortunate to win a trip through the Texas Shakespeare Festival for a week in Ireland — and to take eight guests. Put a trip to Ireland at the top of your bucket list.
Most of us know about the great potato famine in Ireland of 1845-1849 when the population fell by 25%, due to death and emigration. When a blight hit the potato crop, the main staple of the nation was impossible to grow for several years. Potatoes are still the main vegetable of Ireland and are served in every possible way with every meal. When my son John ordered lasagna on the trip, it came with French fries and mashed potatoes.
When we had our DNA checked, I was shocked to know that my greatest amount was Irish-Scottish. So, in tribute to my Irish heritage, you are getting some potato recipes today. I think my favorite potato is a fluffy baked one with all the trimmings.
The first recipe is one of the easiest potato recipes I have.
Gail Carpenter’s Potatoes Rockefeller
For about 8-10 servings
Ingredients
5-6 large potatoes, baked (you can boil them, but I think baking is easier and they are easily peeled after baking and cooling)
1 bunch green onions, with tops chopped
1-pint sour cream
1-pound grated Cheddar cheese
Steps
Either slice or dice potatoes in a 9-by-13 dish that has been greased or sprayed. Layer potatoes, onions, sour cream and end with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes until bubbly.
Luwilda’s Hot Cheesy Potatoes
My favorite potato dish remains one that Luwilda McKaig Rogers gave me about 40-plus years ago. Now, I know you are asking how in the world I kept up with some of these recipes for so long. Well, I wrote some cookbooks. Otherwise, I would have to call you or anyone else whose recipe I make often. In fact, I wrote the first book (in 1982) because each time I sat at the typewriter (an Underwood portable) to write a column, I spent about 2-3 hours on each column mainly searching for the recipes that I planned to use.
Ingredients
10 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and diced
6 tablespoons melted butter
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
For the Sauce:
1-pound Old English or Velveeta cheese, cut in chunks
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 stick butter
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
1 small jar chopped pimiento
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or butter a 9-by-12-inch casserole dish.
Combine cheese, green pepper, butter and milk in a heavy saucepan, and cook, while stirring over low heat until cheese is melted. Stir in pimiento. Pour sauce over potatoes, which have been placed in prepared dish. Bake for about 20-25 minutes until bubbly. Makes 12-16 servings.