“When you are at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.” (I read this poster for many years at the weekly choir rehearsal under the direction of the immortal Harlan Hall.)
Are some of us getting close to the end of our ropes? Some of the more enterprising people have done great things with all the spare time, such as making masks to distribute, cleaning out long-overdue places, learning to play an instrument or learning a new language. Me — just cooking. Oh no, not healthful wonderful new recipes, but sweets such as pies, cakes, cobblers.
Fortunately, I have friends and family who are more than willing to take some of these high sugar, high fat, high carb things off our hands. I do make a soup, stew or casserole that lasts for several meals weekly. Most fortunately, my husband just wants food and is not picky at all about eating the same thing for several meals.
My friend, who is closer than a daughter to me, told me about a recipe she made this week. She is a close friend of my son, John, who is often the recipient of her good cooking. The reason I knew I should try this recipe is that she said John would rather eat these than Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Lori Litchfield’s EmpanadasIngredients
1 lb. ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning (like Tony Chachere’s)
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
8 ounce can tomato sauce
1 tablespoon diced jalapenos
1/2 cup sharp cheddar
1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese
2 boxes prepared Pillsbury pie crust (in refrigerated section)
1 egg
Steps
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
In large skillet or pan, place ground beef, chopped onions and garlic and cook over medium heat until ground beef is no longer pink. Drain grease and add all seasonings to beef. Stir and add tomato sauce and jalapenos. Stir and let simmer for 15 minutes.
Unroll pie crust on lightly floured surface. Use 4-inch cookie cutter (or a 4-inch bowl) to cut dough circles. Should get 4 circles per sheet of dough.
Add a little water to edges of dough before adding filling. Place about 2 tablespoons shredded cheese and about 1/4 cup of meat mixture. Fold over and press edges with a fork to seal. Place on a baking sheet. In small bowl, whisk egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush mixture over each empanada. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Our soup of the week (which should last several days) comes from my friend Ignacio Ramirez, with whom I taught for many years when I taught in the Rio Grande Valley. There are many versions of this but Iggy’s is the easiest, I think.
Iggy’s Taco SoupIngredients
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
15-16-ounce cans of the following with the liquid:
2 cans chopped tomatoes
2 cans Ranch-style beans
2 cans whole kernel corn
1 package taco seasoning
Steps
Add vegetables and seasonings to meat. Stir and bring to boil. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve with Tostitos and grated cheddar to each bowl. Makes 7-8 servings.
This would be a meal serving empanadas alone or combining with the taco soup.
You might add freshly made guacamole and chips as an appetizer, There are some pretty good “store-bought” guacamole) at your friendly supermarket or you can buy prepared avocado in the refrigerated department and mix whatever you like to make your own guac.