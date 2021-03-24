Happy cooking! This is how I start every dedication or greeting on every cookbook I have sold. You know what? I really believe that cooking with enjoyment, love and joy makes for a better outcome.
Now, do I cheerfully skip to the kitchen every time there is a need to get something going for the answer to that detested question, “What’s for dinner?” No! Sometimes I long for a pill that suffices nutritionally, physically and enjoyably as a beautifully presented meal. However, we must admit that shopping, preparing and serving food is infinitely easier now than 100, 75, 50, or even 25 years ago. The thought of waking up to begin the day in the kitchen by chopping and bringing in wood to start a fire in a stove, then drawing water from a well and bringing it in to make coffee is beyond my comprehension.
We have made vast strides in many ways of life (medicine, technology, education), but in my opinion, the advancement in feeding ourselves is almost equal to any other areas of life. Not too many of us have to butcher, grow, gather or process our “daily bread.” All right, I will be the first to admit that perhaps we don’t have the quality, the enjoyment or nutritious value of that food we totally grew ourselves. Yes, we have sacrificed much in all the additives, mixes, preservatives, but I feel that more of us are becoming aware of the necessity of eating more of the natural, freshly, locally grown foods we eat. Think briefly just about the acquiring of food. You simply go to the door to get the delivery or you drive by the grocery store and never get out of your vehicle. It is brought to and unloaded for you.
Think on these things. Now, let’s joyfully cook.
Though we are calling it springtime and the weather is off and on, I believe we are seeing this season in a real wakeup to new life. With caution, we can move a little more freely and see others outside our “protected pod.” I know groups are limited, but there are more reasons and times to cook to share with others now than in the year past. Let’s get onto some happy cooking.
If you want to take something other than a Jell-O salad to your next luncheon, try this. It is a version of pasta salad. Truly a modern recipe — almost everything comes from a jar or bottle.
Pasta Salad
Ingredients
2 cups uncooked rainbow rotini
1 small jar button mushrooms, drained
1 jar cocktail onions, drained
1 can artichokes, drained
1 small can pitted olives, drained
1/2 small cauliflower, broken into small pieces (or a package of cauliflowerets)
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 (8 ounces) bottle Italian salad dressing
Steps
Cook and drain rotini and place in a serving bowl. Add remaining ingredients, dressing last. Chill for several hours and serve. Makes 10-12 servings.
I keep some ingredients on hand (in freezer or pantry). This is a quick nutritious meal made with “at home” ingredients.
Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas
Ingredients
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced or diced
1 can Rotel tomatoes (try to find Mexican Festival flavor)
4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
1 1/2 cups shredded colby jack or Mexican 4-flavor cheese
Steps
Spray a skillet with pan spray. Sauté chicken. Add tomatoes and cook until liquid is reduced. Spray a second non-stick skillet with spray. Place a tortilla in skillet and fill one side with 1/4 of mixture and cheese. Fold tortilla over, cook until crisp, turn tortilla over and cook 2-3 minutes. Repeat with remaining ingredients.