All right now, let’s get on with cooking — especially the quick and easy kind with very little cleanup involved. I really and truly met someone once who hated to cook but loved to clean. If I could remember who and when, I would move her in with us today. She could pursue her passion for cleaning 24/7.

When I started writing, my main purpose was to share quick and easy recipes with you. I still want to do this — one pan, three ingredients, 5 minutes and delicious. I must admit, those recipes are few and far between, except maybe a PB&J sandwich. Let’s look at a few today that might stretch to four or five ingredients.

Here is a potato dish that will go with anything.

Oven-Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

2 pounds potatoes with peel. (I used russets because we usually keep them on hand)

1 package (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix

1/3 cup oil (I used canola)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Steps

Scrub potatoes and cut into medium chunks.

In gallon-size storage bag combine all ingredients and shake until potatoes are evenly coated.

Empty potatoes in a 9-by-3-inch greased baking pan or dish. Bake at 425 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Stir twice during cooking time. Makes 5-6 servings.

One of my favorite simple recipes came to me at a music contest. I taught middle school choir at Forest Park Middle School here in Longview for ten years. We always had a directors’ and judges’ room for us to relax and enjoy visiting with other directors. At one of these, our region director at that time, Randy Decker brought a fruit tray with one of the best dips. I still think it was the best. He gave credit to his wife, Gay, for the recipe. Any fruit is good with this.

Gay Decker’s Fruit Tray Dip

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 large jar marshmallow cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Steps

With electric mixer, whip cream cheese and add marshmallow cream and vanilla. Beat until smooth. My daughter, Katie, adds a little lemon or lime zest.

Now, the recipe of the day that you need to make this very minute is this Cornbread Muffin Recipe given to me years ago in the grocery store by Ruth Coleman. I made it many times when all the children were young.

I guess it just had not recently crossed my mind until last week when my sister/friend, Jeanie Folzenlogen, told me that she had made it the night before. She said her guys, Paul and Chris, voted it a keeper. I told her that I was sure I had not made it in 45-50 years. I stopped by the store on the way home and bought the two ingredients I did not have (I keep eggs all the time). We had a mediocre meal that night, but the hot cornbread muffins saved the day.

Jiffy Cornbread Muffins

Ingredients

1 box Jiffy Cornbread mix

1 cup sour cream

1 egg

Steps

Mix until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour into a 12-cup muffin tin that has been greased or sprayed. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

Speaking of 50 (years, that is), thank you very much for the kind words about my having written this bit of palaver for 50 years (and 1 WEEK, now). There is no way to express the joy I have gotten through the years of sharing recipes and hearing from so many of you. I am truly thankful for every remark you took the time to share. My words to you: HAPPY COOKING!

