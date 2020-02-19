All right now, let’s get on with cooking — especially the quick and easy kind with very little cleanup involved. I really and truly met someone once who hated to cook but loved to clean. If I could remember who and when, I would move her in with us today. She could pursue her passion for cleaning 24/7.
When I started writing, my main purpose was to share quick and easy recipes with you. I still want to do this — one pan, three ingredients, 5 minutes and delicious. I must admit, those recipes are few and far between, except maybe a PB&J sandwich. Let’s look at a few today that might stretch to four or five ingredients.
Here is a potato dish that will go with anything.
Oven-Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
2 pounds potatoes with peel. (I used russets because we usually keep them on hand)
1 package (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix
1/3 cup oil (I used canola)
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Steps
Scrub potatoes and cut into medium chunks.
In gallon-size storage bag combine all ingredients and shake until potatoes are evenly coated.
Empty potatoes in a 9-by-3-inch greased baking pan or dish. Bake at 425 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Stir twice during cooking time. Makes 5-6 servings.
■
One of my favorite simple recipes came to me at a music contest. I taught middle school choir at Forest Park Middle School here in Longview for ten years. We always had a directors’ and judges’ room for us to relax and enjoy visiting with other directors. At one of these, our region director at that time, Randy Decker brought a fruit tray with one of the best dips. I still think it was the best. He gave credit to his wife, Gay, for the recipe. Any fruit is good with this.
Gay Decker’s Fruit Tray Dip
Ingredients
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 large jar marshmallow cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Steps
With electric mixer, whip cream cheese and add marshmallow cream and vanilla. Beat until smooth. My daughter, Katie, adds a little lemon or lime zest.
■
Now, the recipe of the day that you need to make this very minute is this Cornbread Muffin Recipe given to me years ago in the grocery store by Ruth Coleman. I made it many times when all the children were young.
I guess it just had not recently crossed my mind until last week when my sister/friend, Jeanie Folzenlogen, told me that she had made it the night before. She said her guys, Paul and Chris, voted it a keeper. I told her that I was sure I had not made it in 45-50 years. I stopped by the store on the way home and bought the two ingredients I did not have (I keep eggs all the time). We had a mediocre meal that night, but the hot cornbread muffins saved the day.
Jiffy Cornbread Muffins
Ingredients
1 box Jiffy Cornbread mix
1 cup sour cream
1 egg
Steps
Mix until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour into a 12-cup muffin tin that has been greased or sprayed. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
■
Speaking of 50 (years, that is), thank you very much for the kind words about my having written this bit of palaver for 50 years (and 1 WEEK, now). There is no way to express the joy I have gotten through the years of sharing recipes and hearing from so many of you. I am truly thankful for every remark you took the time to share. My words to you: HAPPY COOKING!