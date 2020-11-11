Yes and no. Yes, I will finish my wonderful cooking story from last week. And no, the frosting recipe for Duran Cake does not have 3 cups evaporated milk and 1 stick butter.
Here goes. I cannot fail to mention what today is: Veterans Day, the day in which we recognize the veterans of our country who served us through all kinds of situations since the beginning of America. The cake story has a distant connection to my favorite veteran, my beloved late brother-in-law who served during WWII. One of his nephews (Phil Stanley) was formerly married to Celeste Custer McMahon. When she was a child, she had a baby sitter named Duran (last name, but the children called her that.) Celeste recalls that every day there was a full, home-cooked lunch (probably called dinner) that always included this plain cake. Celeste was able to locate the recipe after many years in a kind of unusual way. The aforementioned Phil Stanley was remarried several years ago to the great niece of “Duran.” Celeste asked Melanie Stanley if she happened to have the recipe for the cake. She managed to get the recipe from Mary Ann Duran, Melanie’s mother. I love to hear stories like this where a favorite recipe, thought lost, perhaps, can be found.
Now, I have told you before. Get those family favorite recipes while you still can! Your family might not be as fortunate as Celest was. The smell, sight and taste of a recipe can bring back precious memories of days gone by.
Here goes the complete recipe again. This time more accurate, unless the press gremlin gets going. However, it was only my fault last week.
Duran Cake
Ingredients
Prepare 2 (9-inch round) cake pans with pan spray.
1 box Duncan Hines yellow butter cake mix
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup cooking oil
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
4 eggs, at room temperature
Steps
Mix all ingredients and place in large bowl of electric mixer. Mix and bake according to package directions. When layers test done with toothpick in center, turn out on racks to cool.
Frost with:
1 stick unsalted butter
1 cup evaporated milk
2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Cook frosting ingredients over medium heat to soft-ball stage. Cool slightly and beat and spread on layers.
I would like to cook and eat only desserts, but of course, I know that a little “real food” must be cooked regularly. Try this recipe for Parmesan Chicken. There are many versions, but I like this one best.
Parmesan Chicken
Ingredients
6 medium boneless chicken breasts
1 stick melted butter
1/3 cup Ritz cracker crumbs
1/3 cup saltine cracker crumbs
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
Mix cracker crumbs with cheese. Dip chicken in butter and then in a mixture of crumbs. Place on a foil-lined baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. May serve with a green salad or slaw, a quick rice dish, and there you have a quick, nutritious, delicious meal.
Have you tried the many varieties of packaged salads and slaws available in your supermarket produce area? I am very impressed with many that we have tried.
All right, it’s time for my annual fall leaves report. I know I say it every year, but it truly seems that when the leaves finally decided to do their autumn leaf color explosion, they really did it up right. You can find gorgeous colors all over town — you just have to keep an eye for them. East Texas is the best at this time of year.