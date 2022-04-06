Do you have a group of friends who gather often? Some people say men don’t get together as frequently as women. But then I think of the guys I know who have played golf together for decades, poker pals and exercise/running mates who count on these times for together time.
Women, it is said will find more reasons to gather for almost anything. I am in a few groups that nurture and sustain me through thick and thin. The group under the superb leadership of our manager Jeanie Folzenlogen that bonded when we all worked together at the Junior League of Longview Bargain Box is, I believe the closest knit of women of all ages, professions, hobbies and talents I have ever known.
When “The Box” closed a year ago in December, we along with many of our frequent shoppers felt a terrible loss. However, we nine Bargain Box girls find a reason to get together at least once a month. Recently we celebrated two birthdays at Liz and Jim Lockhart’s beautiful home for lunch. Of course, I got recipes.
One of our younger members of this assortment of “mature” women, Lisa Tiller, has become like a daughter to me. She appeared at my door one day with gifts that are more precious to me than gold. Now, you might differ with me on what treasures are, but Lisa knows that gardening is my passion. What gardener would not love getting a large bag of potting soil, a hanging basket rack, a watering hose and a garden flag? At other times she has brought gardening gloves, all sorts of plants and hanging baskets. Best of all, she came to work: for two hours helping clean up, arrange and organize the patio and my little green house.
Now that, my friend, is a friend. She cooks, too. She brought the salad for one of the recipes I am sharing with you today. The recipe has a history. It was first made and shared by the mother of our hostess’ mother, the late Evelyn Banda of Kilgore. It looks like carrot salad, but is not, and is particularly good for those who do not like carrots.
Evelyn, Liz, Lisa’s Sunshine Salad
Ingredients
2 small packages orange gelatin
1 can (20 ounces), crushed pineapple, drained
1 1/2 cups cold water
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 ounces Cool Whip
Steps
Mix gelatin, sugar and pineapple and bring to boil. Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Add cold water. Cool slightly. Mix Cool Whip and cheese and stir into pineapple mixture. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch dish. Chill well before serving. Makes 9-10 servings. If you want to be really fancy, you can serve individual squares on a ruffled lettuce leaf. This recipe is just right for an Easter meal, I think.
Luby’s Cafeteria (of which there are only a few left) had a Carrot and Raisin Salad which many people enjoyed. I got the recipe for it from one of the cookbooks Luby’s made several years ago, sharing some of the favorite recipes of their patrons.
Carrot and Raisin Salad
Ingredients
2 pounds carrots, peeled and shredded
1 cup plumped raisins (see note)
1 cup canned, crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Steps
Combine carrots, raisins and pineapple. In small bowl, mix mayonnaise and powdered sugar until well blended. Pour over carrot mixture and toss lightly to coat. Serve well-chilled with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Note: To plump raisins and make them moist and tender, soak them in water several hours or overnight in refrigerator. Drain well before using.