Stop right this minute and think of three people who always bring joy to you when you see them. I once got a card which said, “You can’t help but get a little sunshine on yourself when you are spreading it on others.”
The three people I am going to talk about today make my heart leap a little when I am with them or when they are in my thoughts. They are generous “sun-shine sharers” without even thinking about it.
The first is one whose recipe I shared with you last week (Layered Salad), but I gave credit to her sister in-law, Gay Kirkland for it.
Lucy Harrison may possibly be one of Longview’s best assets. I told her, the third time I was with her, that it made me happy just to see her. Her talents are endless but cooking and entertaining effortlessly are two things I admire most. I am sharing two of her recipes that are easy but delicious.
The first happens to be my favorite flavor — lemon. Lucy and husband Guy have a Meyer lemon tree which gives its fruit generously. I think that might be the reason lemon is used in a lot of her recipes.
Lucy’s Blender Lemon Pie
Ingredients
1 unbaked pie crust
4 large eggs
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1 lemon, cut into wedges, all seeds removed
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Steps
Powdered sugar for garnish.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place eggs, butter, lemon wedges sugar and vanilla in a blender and pulse until mostly smooth. Pour lemon filling into pie shell and bake until 45 minutes or until set. Remove from oven and let cool. Garnish with powdered sugar sprinkled over pie.
Note: The Meyer lemon variety does not have a thick peel, so there is not much thick white part under the zest of the lemon.
Another recipe, from Lucy, that uses some of her lemons is this quick tomato aspic.
She says you can add vegetables or seasoning. I have made it with small, cooked shrimp and celery, but it is delicious plain.
Quick Tomato Aspic
Ingredients
1 can (15 ounces) Del Monte stewed tomatoes
1 small package lemon gelatin
Steps
Puree tomatoes in blender, then heat in saucepan until boiling. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.
Add juice of 1/2 lemon. Pour into 6 small molds, sprayed with pan spray, or a 1-quart mold. Chill until set.
You got a recipe of Gay Harrison Kirkland two weeks ago with the wonderful Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert.
But I choose her as one of my friends who is always a cheerful-upper. She uses every opportunity to be a spirit-lifter with everyone she meets. When you meet her, she makes you feel as though you are the one person she has been waiting to see.
The third person who is always a joy to see is a young man whom I see and deal with often. He is the produce manager at my favorite supermarket. Bryan (no last name because I did not ask permission to write about him) is always helpful, cheerful and wants to help in anyway he can.
His recipe is the kind a young single guy can exist on; my boys did.
Cheese Quesadillas (for one)
Ingredients
1 medium flour tortilla
1 slice American cheese single
Steps
Place tortilla on microwave plate. Put cheese slice on 1/2 of tortilla. Fold in half and microwave for 25 seconds.
These three friends have all had speed bumps along their life roads, but somehow despite some tough things, they can bring joy to everyone. Let’s copy them!