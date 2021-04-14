Well, it didn’t happen this week. I like to have a topic in mind by the first or the middle of the week, so I can ponder all week about what I will write and hopefully you will read the following week. I simply cannot bring myself in from the beautiful sunny weather where I am planting, repotting, trimming and praying (that my plant treasures will awaken from their week in February when they had to survive our deep-freeze temperatures).
Almost all have begun to sprout beautiful green leaves, and in fact are coming back stronger than ever. However, my husband still seems to expect three meals of some sort each day. Does popcorn, not count, I ask?
I was looking through columns from long ago and found these favorites that I revived this week. We seemed to have eaten a lot better (not particularly more healthfully) 40-50-ish years ago than we do now. By that, I think I cooked more, and more often. Now, whatever I cook, I make a lot of it so we can eat it for several meals, then freeze for later.
The first, a casserole from a column from May 12, 1971, is an old standby from days of early marriage.
Seven Layer Casserole
Ingredients
1 cup white rice, uncooked
1 cup whole kernel corn canned, drained
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 tomato sauce can water
1 pound hamburger meat, uncooked
1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 strips raw bacon
Steps
Arrange ingredients in order given in a deep, 3-quart casserole dish, with bacon strips on top. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove top and continue to cook for 20-30 minutes more. Makes 5-6 servings.
I had completely forgotten this light dessert which I remember making as a teenager. It can be made low-sugar (or no-sugar) with a little variation. It’s a great dessert after a heavy meal.
Lemon Bisque
Ingredients
Vanilla wafer crumbs from about 1/3 box of vanilla wafers
1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk, chilled (almost frozen)
1 small package lemon gelatin
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup lemon juice (and lemon zest from one lemon if you have time)
Steps
Add boiling water to gelatin, lemon juice and zest; mix together. Chill until slightly thickened (like consistency of egg whites). Whip chilled evaporated milk until stiff and doubled in volume.
Line a 9-by-13-inch dish with half of cookie crumbs.
Fold in lemon mixture to whipped milk. Pour into cookie lined dish and top with remaining crumbs. Chill for at least 3-4 hours before serving. Makes 8-10 servings.
This is an unusual muffin recipe that is a good accompaniment to any meal. Remember what I said long ago, and again, and again — hot bread can salvage the most meager meal.
Cheese Muffins
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup grated sharp (or medium) cheese
1 egg, beaten
1 1/4 cups milk
1/3 cup cooking oil
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix dry ingredients, add cheese. Make a well in center of dry ingredients and add remaining ingredients. Stir just until moistened. Pour into greased or sprayed large muffin cups. Makes 12 large or about 18 medium muffins. Bake for 20-25 minute until golden.
Quick Pineapple Cherry Salad
Ingredients
1 can cherry pie filling
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup small marshmallows
2-3 sliced bananas
Steps
Mix all ingredients except bananas, and just before serving add bananas. Makes 6-8 servings.