Eureka! I have found it. The best way to get new recipes and to taste them at the same time is so simple. All you have to do is plan a party or gathering and invite people that you know who like to cook and will volunteer to bring something. This happened at our July 4th family gathering (which was on July 3 this year).
When I invite either of these two people, I know without asking that they each are going to bring something wonderful (and they know I will ask for the recipe).
The first recipe I will share is one that my son Jeff’s mother-in-law created and brought. It is sugar-free, which she always brings because it seems that all the guys and some of the women in the family are diabetic. Marrying Donna Cox was one of the best things Jeff has done. He brought Donna’s wonderful family into our tribe. Sylvia loves to cook and even brings food to her own birthday celebration.
This is a real winner. Try it while you can still get good fresh strawberries.
Sylvia Cox’s Sugar-Free Strawberry Pie
Ingredients
Crust:
1/2 package sugar-free shortbread cookies, crushed (Vortman or Murray)
2 tablespoons melted butter
Mix together and pat into bottom of a 9-inch pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes. Let cool completely. See note about crust.
Filling:
12 ounces whipped cream cheese (use already whipped kind from supermarket)
8 ounces frozen whipped topping
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon strawberry extract
2 small packets Splenda artificial sweetener
3 tablespoon sugar-free strawberry preserves
Mix and gently fold in 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries
Steps
Spoon filing into pie crust and garish with whole strawberries. Chill before serving. Makes 6-8 servings.
The next recipe is not exactly sugar free, but it is perfect for this time of year because of the accessibility of fresh blueberries.
This was brought by my “other” daughter. She is in fact as much a part of the family as anyone. She has been a friend of my son John for many years. Lori ‘s mother and father, Gretta and the late Keith (Charlie) Litchfield, lived here for many years, but now Gretta lives in the Metroplex. When they were here, we were often together cooking up food and fun.
Lori’s Lemon Blueberry Cake
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
2/3 cup butter
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
2 eggs, separated
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups fresh blueberries, or 3 cups frozen, thawed, and drained well, (coated with 2 tablespoons flour; shake off excess flour)
Zest of 1 lemon
Steps
In large bowl, mix flour, sugar and butter with electric mixer. Reserve 3/4 cup of this mixture for topping.
To remaining flour, sugar and butter mixture, add salt, baking powder, vanilla, milk and egg yolks and lemon zest. Blend well.
Beat egg whites until firm peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into the batter and pour into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan. Sprinkle blueberries over the top of the batter. Then sprinkle the reserved 3/4 cup of flour, sugar, butter mixture on top of the blueberries. Bake in 350-degree oven for 40-50 minutes.
Lemon Glaze:
Ingredients
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
Steps
Mix lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar, and drizzle of top of baked cake while warm.
Note: There are a variety of crusts that can now be purchased that are sugar and gluten free. I have seen almond and walnut crusts, and other varieties that can be used in place of the one you make for this.