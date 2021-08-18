For over a week now, I have been going through old recipes. For the most part, they are recipes from past columns. I am going to share several with you today that are from 10 or more years ago.
Maybe you already have these, or maybe you have just come into the “kitchen scene” since then. I will vouch for each of them as being delicious, somewhat economical and not too difficult. Those were the criteria with which I judged recipes for the first column, Feb. 11, 1970, and have almost all the time since then.
The late Dawn Powell, a fellow staff member at Forest Park Middle School in Longview with me for many years, brought this dish to us. I immediately asked her for the recipe and have made it many times. Dawn was one of the truly good and caring people that I put in a category all their own.
Dawn’s Old West Chicken
Ingredients
6 boneless chicken breasts (cut in half if they are very large)
3 tablespoons cooking oil
1 large onion, sliced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 large green bell pepper, chopped
1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 1/2 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
Steps
Brown chicken in oil in heavy pan or skillet. Remove from pan and add onions. Cook until transparent, about 5 minutes. Remove, and stir in chili powder, green pepper, rice, tomato sauce, water, and salt. Bring to boil. Either pour rice mixture into a large casserole dish with cover or keep in large heavy pan (if it has a lid). Place chicken and onion slices over rice mixture. Cover, and cook at 375 degrees for 1 hour, or until rice is done and liquid is absorbed. Makes 5-6 servings.
From that same year of recipes (1994), I found this quick and easy pie recipe. It has a tartness to it that I really like. I believe this pie could be made almost sugar-free for those who need to reduce sugar intake. Simply use the sugar-free pudding mix and the pineapple with natural juice and add artificial sweetener (to taste) instead of the tablespoon of sugar.
Instant Sour Cream Pineapple Pie
Ingredients
1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple with juice
2 cups sour cream
1 large box instant pudding mix
1 tablespoon sugar
Steps
Mix all ingredients and stir for 1 minute. Pour into a baked pie crust or a cookie crumb crust.
Chill for at least 3 hours before serving. If you are in a hurry, you could put the pie in the freezer for about 45 minutes. Makes 6-8 servings.
I am returning to the present time with this recipe and story.
If your garden (or your neighbors’) is still producing some things like wildfire, I can guess that one thing is zucchini. My son’s father-in-law, Billy Cox, is the best gardening friend a family could have. Billy retired from the Air Force and moved to Shreveport after retirement. I am so glad that when Jeff married Donna, we got the rest of the family in the deal, too.
Here is one quick and easy recipe for zucchini. Billy and I agree that usually this squash would grow in the middle of a cement parking lot if given a little water.
Dill Zucchini
Ingredients
6 medium zucchini (or 1 per person), cut in half lengthwise
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons fresh dill, if you have it or 2 teaspoons dill weed or dill seed
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps
Boil zucchini until tender (not mushy). Drain and add remaining ingredients.