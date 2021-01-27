In 1968, when two-thirds of you were just twinkles in your mothers’ eyes, a few of us who were new to Longview along with other couples who were native Longviewites were invited to a dinner party at the home of the late Betty and Earl Roberts.
Though we were a diverse group in some ways we had a lot in common in other areas. Some had gone to Baylor University, we all had young children and we all enjoyed good food. From that one dinner, a Supper Club was formed. It is still meeting in some form with many of the original members. I was thinking about this group this week when we lost one of our original members. LeGrande Northcutt, who died last week after several years of fighting the good fight, was one of the most enthusiastic of all the members. He joins five others of the starting group who are no longer with us. I think of him fondly because he was always pleasant to be around and had the ability to make anyone with whom he was talking feel as though he was happy to interact with them and was glad for the visit. LeGrande honored me by reading this column from its inception. He would comment on the recipes or on whichever soapbox I was on currently. A few years ago, he asked me a question that I had never been asked: “How do you think of something different to write every week?”
We went on several short Supper Club trips together with all or part of this group. Our children love to talk about the times we went to the Dixie Dude Ranch or to Florida several times where we rented a house on the beach large enough to accommodate all of us.
While thinking about those fun (but crazy) days, I was trying to remember some of the recipes we made. The host/hostess provided the main dish while the others brought sides and desserts.
I remember several of the dishes that were served through the years, but from the first meeting, Betty Roberts’ Pickled Carrots recipe has remained in my mind along with her tea punch. I don’t remember which one I brought but I am positive it was dessert.
Betty’s Pickled Carrots
Ingredients
5 medium carrots
1 clove garlic
1/2 medium onion, cut in chunks
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon dill seeds
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
Steps
Place carrots, onion, and garlic in wide mouth pint or larger jar. Mix seasonings with vinegar and water. Bring to boil and pour over vegetables in jar. Put lid on tightly and turn jar upside down to cool. Refrigerate.
One of the original members remembers that Betty served her mother’s ham loaf.
Nola Hull’s Ham Loaf
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds cured ham, ground
1/2 pound fresh lean pork, ground (the butcher will usually grind this for you)
15 saltine cracker square crushed
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup water
1 egg
2 tablespoons melted butter
Steps
Mix all ingredients and place in lightly greased 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, until golden. Remove from pan to serving plate. Serve with sauce.
Mustard sauce:
Ingredients
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1/4 cup cider vinegar
Steps
Mix well, bring to simmer, and serve over ham loaf.
Last week’s recipe for Nutty Peach Cake left out an important step. Sorry about that. Foot surgery affected my brain. Recipe should have said bake at 325 degrees for 45-50 minutes.