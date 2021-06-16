Well, I’ve done it again. Each week, I am going to get ahead by starting this column several days before my deadline. This happens when I know we are going to have a particularly busy weekend or a holiday weekend is coming up, so I am forced to get myself to the computer early.
I know that there are at least 50% of you out there who are organized and get everything done on time or early (you are the same ones who keep your spice and herbs neatly in alphabetical order, also), and then there are the rest of us. If we tell you we will do something, you can count on it, but you always assign dessert to us for any gathering because you know we will not be there in time to serve hors d’oeuvres.
This past weekend a celebration was held in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the First Baptist Church in Longview. When we moved to Longview (for the first time) in 1967, I taught kindergarten at First Baptist, sang in the choir and our family was involved for many years. In 1988, I started directing the music at Hallsville’s First United Methodist Church, but we still had connections at First Baptist. So, when I heard that there was to be a gathering with many former members returning and former Minister of Music Harlan Hall was going to direct a reunion choir, I was first in line to sign up. Knowing it would take some hours for rehearsal, I promised myself that this would be written, done and sent off before Sunday.
Well, you know what happens — things come along. So here it is late Sunday and I’m plugging along. You are going to get some recipes from years past, each from the month of June or July, from the past 40-50 years. I realize that some of you may have them, but there are two generations who have not seen them, so enjoy.
The first is a wonderful summer salad that really can serve as a main dish. My dear friends Betty and Bob Rodgers are both terrific cooks. You might remember the easy Chicken Gumbo recipe that I have shared with you a couple of times. Bob and I were on the Theatre Longview board for several years and during that time Bob gave me this recipe. Maybe he brought it to a meeting or something.
Bob’s Summer Garden Salad
Ingredients
1 box (7.25 ounces) macaroni and cheese dinner (made as directed with milk and butter), and cool
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup diced tomatoes
1 cup diced cucumber
1/4 cup diced green bell pepper
1/4 cup thinly sliced radishes
2 tablespoons chopped green onions (including tops)
Steps
After macaroni dinner is prepared, combine with mayonnaise and sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Fold in prepared vegetables and chill for several hours or overnight. Stir gently before serving. Makes 6-8 servings.
Usually I say (or said) in my column how I found or received the particular recipe, but one I ran on June 16, 1971, does not have a clue. It is so good, easy and especially great on a hot day.
Lemon Cheese Pie
Ingredients
1 cookie crumb crust
1 can sweetened condensed milk (like Eagle Brand)
3 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup lemon juice
Beat condensed milk with cream cheese until well-blended
Steps
Add lemon juice and mix thoroughly. Place in crumb crust and let chill for several hours. Serve topped with sweetened whipped cream. Makes 6-8 servings.