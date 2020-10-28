Look at the calendar. Guess what is three days away? I know that Halloween is a fun time for so many and some of you have worked many hours on your or your children’s costume for many weeks.
My costume is the same I have worn every year for at least 30 years. It is a T-shirt that I bought at Kroger’s for $5. It says “Boo Y’all” and still glows in the dark. You see, this day/night is not exactly a big day for me. However, today’s recipes pay tribute to pumpkins because they are symbols of this time. Why pumpkins at Halloween?
The legend comes from Ireland, the land of great storytellers. It is said that there was a man named Stingy Jack, whose story you will have to look up. It takes too many of my 600 words. Anyway, the Irish carved strange faces in turnips to scare away this man as he supposedly wandered about the land on Oct. 31. When the Irish migrated to America, they brought many traditions and discovered that it was easier to carve this face in pumpkins (which were thought to be native to North America and were plentiful here). In many countries pumpkins are used as a major part of the food supply because they are a good source of vitamin A, easy to grow and are versatile for use in many ways. The seeds, called pepitas, are good, too.
The first is a recipe created by my dear, longtime and really fun friend Gay Kirkland. Just as many recipes are, this one was created by accident. Gay was planning to serve the wonderful Lemon Angel Food Cake dessert to a group. She decided since it was fall, she wanted something more autumnish. She baked an angel food cake (from a mix she says). I put a few touches to the recipe and here is the creation from Gay and my dabbling in the kitchen. Make (or buy) an angel food cake. Split the cake, horizontally into three layers. Set aside.
Filling
Ingredients
1 (20-ounce) can pumpkin
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, or 1 teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon allspice
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping
Steps
Place bottom layer of cake on cake plate. Spread with part of pumpkin mixture. Repeat with all layers and cover entire cake with remaining pumpkin mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
I must admit that pumpkin is not my flavor of choice. My mother did not like it, I guess, because we never had pumpkin pie, bread, cake or any other pumpkin goodies. However, as I have “matured,” I have learned to enjoy various pumpkin goodies. The next recipe is easy and can be made with either of two good toppings.
Pumpkin Cake Bars
Ingredients
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup oil
1 can (16 ounces) pumpkin
2 cups baking mix (like Bisquick)
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins (if desired)
Steps
Mix all ingredients and with electric mixer for 2-3 minutes. Pour into a greased or sprayed 11-inch x 16-inch pan. Top with:
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup crushed cornflakes
2 tablespoon melted butter
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.
To top with cream cheese frosting, leave off brown sugar topping and frost with:
3 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup butter
2 1/2 — 3 cups powdered sugar
Soften cream cheese and butter to room temperature. Add powdered sugar and mix with electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread on cooled cake. Keep remainder refrigerated.