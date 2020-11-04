Do you like good stories? I enjoy hearing, reading and telling good stories, especially about cooking. I must admit there are many about my cooking that are perhaps better left untold.
The first recipe and story come from a friend I have known from a distance (through her in-laws) for many years, but have only recently gotten to know Leslie Novy. I admire her greatly for lots of things, but mostly because of her volunteer work through the Junior League of Longview. She is a CPA, so naturally, she was snatched up to work in the financial area of the League. This is a crucial job because our hard-earned monies go to the many worthy projects of the League. Every penny must be wisely spent and carefully recorded.
Leslie does not however, claim culinary skills to be one of her strong points. She recently ate some delicious doughnuts and finding a similar recipe, decided she could turn out a batch herself. She made the recipe and a couple of people who tried them (including husband Scott) mentioned they were a little tart. When recalling the recipe, she decided perhaps apple cider vinegar should not have been substituted for apple cider. Try the recipe without making a substitution. We thought they were great.
Baked Apple Cider Donuts
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup apple cider
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease two, six-cavity donut pans or a 12-cup muffin tin. (I used muffin tins). In medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg and set aside.
In bowl of electric mixer, cream 10 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, and ¼ cup granulated sugar on medium speed until light and creamy. Add eggs one at a time and mix well after each addition. Add vanilla. Add the flour, mix on low speed until blended. With mixture still running, add cider in a slow stream. Scrape bowl and spoon the batter into prepared pans. Bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. (For muffins, bake 15-18 minutes.) While donuts or muffins bake, melt remaining butter and mix remaining sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Let donuts cool for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and brush with butter and sprinkle with sugar cinnamon mix.
The next recipe is worth sharing now, but part of the story will have to wait. I will just tell you that it came from my beautiful, talented friend, Celeste Custer McMahon. Our longtime friendship and “sort of extended family relationship,” which is part of the story will have to wait until next week. Celeste has gained a following for her recipes and beautiful presentation of food on Facebook almost daily.
You will learn the origin behind, and why this is called:
Duran Cake
Prepare 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with pan spray
Ingredients
1 box Duncan Hines Yellow Cake Mix
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup cooking oil
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
4 eggs at room temperature
Place all ingredients in large bowl of electric mixer and mix and bake according to package directions. Bake in prepared pans and turn out on racks to cool.
Frost with:
1 stick unsalted buttered, softened
1 cup evaporated milk
2 1/2 cups evaporated milk
Cook frosting ingredients over medium heat to soft-ball stage. Cool slightly and beat and spread on cake layers.