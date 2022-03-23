I wonder if you have had the same thing happen to you as I have recently. Because East Texans are known for their warm friendly nature (well, for the most part), I have become acquainted with many people through the years by just friendly exchanges or because they were “friends of friends.”
These two superb recipes were given to me by people like that, but with whom recently, I have become good friends. It seems as though they dropped into my life just when I needed them. Now think about it for a minute. Have you not had this happen to you also?
The first recipe is for a delicious cake which was brought to a church supper when I was not there, but my son brought a generous slice to me because he knew I liked apples in any form or fashion. Michael Greathouse, who brought the cake to the Lenten supper, is renowned in the world of horses — training and showing — especially miniature breeds. When you make this cake you will agree with me. I think his cooking skills are prize-winning, also.
Michael’s Apple Dapple Cake
Ingredients
Cake
3 eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
1/4 cup oil
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3 cups diced apples (Michael and I both used Granny Smiths) see note
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup pecans (I used walnuts), slightly chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup milk
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Steps
For the cake: Cream eggs, sugar, oil. Mix dry ingredients and add to sugar mixture. Fold in apples, cranberries, nuts and vanilla. Pour into sprayed or greased tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour; test with toothpick to see if done.
For the topping: Place topping ingredients in saucepan, and boil for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. After removing cake from oven, poke holes in top and loosen sides from pan. Pour topping over cake while both are still warm. Let stand for 10 minutes before removing from pan.
Note: I peeled half the apples and left the peel on half.
Michael says the cake is great without the topping. I am going to leave off topping the next time I make it.
Jan Park Shore has long been someone I admired greatly for her beauty and fabulous ballroom dancing skills. But not until recently when a couple of mutual friends put together a small group of us who are going through some challenging times did I realize what a caring person she is. Jan shared this wonderful pound cake recipe with me after someone in our group said Jan brought her one of these cakes and it was delicious.
Jan’s White Wine Cake
Ingredients
Cake
1 yellow butter cake mix (Pillsbury Golden)
1 large vanilla instant pudding mix
4 eggs
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup white wine
Glaze
1 cup sugar
1 stick butter
1/2 cup white wine
For the cake: Place all ingredients in large bowl and mix for two minutes. Sprinkle a little sugar in the bottom of a greased Bundt (or tube) pan. Pour cake batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 60 minutes.
For the glaze: Mix ingredients in saucepan and boil for 3 minutes. Pour over cake while cake is still in pan. Let stand for 10 minutes to absorb glaze before removing to cake plate.
I encourage you to do what this terrific friend did by pulling us together to share our burdens and support each other.
Find a friend or two.