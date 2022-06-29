Well, to tell you the truth, I am sick and tired. The computer is acting up and has lost one column tonight and I am sick of it.
Also, I’m tired of dealing with technology. But, instead of ignoring you completely, I am going to reuse bits of a column from 2004. It is relevant today but I really wanted to continue the topic I started last week of trying to find ways to stretch food dollars and some ideas on how to feed our families more nutritiously while prices are rising out of sight.
Please let me hear of any ideas you have on this topic. I do want to recommend that you look for items that are marked down. I almost never pay the full price for some produce items. Kroger’s and Super One both mark their produce items down days before they are “out of date.”
Check out the produce that is on sale. Many times, there are “loss leaders” to bring you to the store. I always check with produce manager Brian Kelly at Kroger’s to see what kind of fruit, berries or vegetables are especially “good deals.” He is very efficient and keeps the produce in fine shape.
When someone requests a recipe, I like to “get after it” immediately. But in some cases I just can’t get the recipe in time for when it is needed (such as a holiday or some other special occasion). Some newspapers have a “request a recipe” column and that might be something to investigate.
My friend Krista Gales asked for a recipe for Coconut Macaroons and I found one that I have not made in years; but I remember that it is very good. It is from the Pillsbury “Complete Book of Baking.” The recipe only makes a dozen and I think I remember doubling or tripling it. I personally think it is not worth the bother of making and then cleaning up if a recipe only makes one dozen cookies. Some of us have been known to eat almost that much in raw dough!
Coconut Macaroons
Ingredients
2 egg whites
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Dash of salt
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups flaked coconut
Steps
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and lightly flour a cookie sheet. In medium bowl, beat egg whites lightly (not into a meringue), and add sugar, flour, salt and almond extract. Blend well and stir in coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 13-17 minutes until set and lightly browned. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. I like to cool cookies on brown grocery store bags, but they are getting hard to find.
While the oven is hot, why don’t you just go ahead and bake up this next recipe (or maybe two and give one to a friend)?
Impossibly Easy Ham and Swiss Pie
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups fully cooked ham, diced
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese (4 oz.)
4 medium green onions, sliced, tops included
1/2 cup baking mix (like Bisquick)
1 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon (or less) black pepper
2 eggs
Steps
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease or spray a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle ham, cheese and onions into pie plate. Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour into pie plate. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let stand about 5 minutes before cutting and serving. Makes 6 servings.
We think this is good for breakfast, brunch or supper.