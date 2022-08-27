The answer is yes, and the answer is no. Yes, I am still writing “From My Kitchen’’ (for the time being), and no, I was not the one who moved it from the Wednesday paper to the weekend edition. Do I need to mention the word “technology”? What I know about this subject will fill one of my tiny little measuring spoons labeled “dab.”
However, I do know advancements in the world of electronics have changed the way we get news, entertainment and knowledge to be different than the way this happened in years past when almost every city had two daily newspapers. Perhaps you, just as I, grew up getting an early morning paper and then one about 5 in the afternoon. You know that everything has gone sky high and this certainly includes the printed word. I don’t know true facts, but I am pretty sure the number of subscribers countrywide (maybe the world over) is larger for the electronic newspapers than for a hard copy, which you hold in your hand and from which you get ink stains.
Now, it appears from the emails, texts, calls, visits face to face, that an adjustment from Wednesday to Saturday/Sunday for the Food section of the Longview News-Journal is a bit hard to accept. You and I probably read “From My Kitchen” for two different reasons. You read it, I hope, to get recipes, cooking tips and maybe a chuckle or two. I read it to see if I left out an ingredient (once I left rice out of a Rice Casserole), to see if I left off the temperature and/or the time to cook a recipe (hint: Cook everything at 350 degrees unless otherwise told) or to see if I had misspelled a name on a recipe. You cannot know how angry one can get if “Cathy” is spelled “Kathy.”
So, here we are for now. Let’s just accept change is inevitable. Our larger worry should be how we can afford the ingredients to make anything.
Try this oldie, but goodie. This recipe will give you the chance to try the easy way to peel soft fruits like peaches and tomatoes, from last week’s column. (Yes, intelligence tells you that tomatoes are fruit, but common sense tells you not to put them in a fruit salad.)
Tomato Pie
Ingredients
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter
3/4 cup milk
2 pounds peeled fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced or 2 cans (28 ounces) plum tomatoes, thinly sliced and well-drained
Chopped basil (fresh, about 1 tablespoon, dried, about 1 1/2 teaspoons)
Chopped chives or green onions, with tops, (about 3 tablespoons for onions, 1 1/2 tablespoons with chives)
1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Steps
Cut butter into dry ingredients (either using a pastry blender or food processor).
Add milk and put dough on a floured board (or plastic wrap). Roll out half of dough and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Place tomatoes on crust. Sprinkle with herbs or onions and 1 cup cheese. Mix mayonnaise and lemon juice and drizzle over tomatoes, herbs and cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese over entire mixture. Top with remaining crust, which has been rolled out. Press crust edges together. Cut slits in crust. Bake at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. Makes 4-5 large servings.
OK, here is a secret about this recipe — don’t tell! You can use Bisquick, Jiffy or any baking/biscuit mix instead of making the biscuit dough with flour, butter, etc. Of course, the real “scratch” recipe is better.