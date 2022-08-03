A few weeks ago I was asked to speak to a group on how foods affect our moods. Though I am no authority on this (or much of anything else), I began to do a little research (Google, a book or two and mostly asking friends if any one of them had any thoughts on this). I will share with you in part what I said.
“Are you hangry?” You may not know, but everyone around you will know almost instantly. The definition of this relatively new word is: Bad tempered or irritable as a result of being hungry.
In recent years there have been TV commercials in which people go from raging wild creatures to the calm and beautiful person each was after eating the advertised product — a Snickers candy bar. Some of the characters who ate a Snickers and became precious people again were Betty White, Roseanne Barr, Abe Vigoda and Godzilla.
There was a book written in 2004, “You are What You Eat,” by Dr. Gillian McKeith. This was one of the first books of its kind that began to look at how what we ate affected us. We have long known that caffeine in some form or fashion had a real chemical reaction on the brain. There has been much study on this topic. A simple reason seems to be that it releases adrenaline. Try withdrawing from that morning cup of coffee or drink of any kind and you won’t need to Google how much caffeine affects your mood. I suggest that, if possible, you get away from other human beings when you try this experiment.
We know there are foods that are proven to be calming and affect the chemical in the brain and supply necessary nutrients. Dark chocolate, fresh cherries and other fruits, berries and vegetables give us more “bang for the buck” in nutrition. Refined sugar has proven to be the culprit in most of our lives.
As a kind of odd situation (because I promise to try to get away from so many things with sugar), I am sharing a wonderful recipe with you which came from one of my favorite people. Dr. Frank Jackson and I share a birthday and for several years we have said that we were going to have a carrot cake for our birthday. He got tired of hearing my promise to make one, so he found a good, easy recipe for carrot cake. He and his wife, Darba, made it and surprised us with it at our 50-plus years old Supper Club. He shared the recipe with us.
Frank Jackson’s Carrot Sheet Cake
Ingredients
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup canola oil
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups carrots shredded
2/3 cup walnuts, chopped
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease or spray a 15-by-10-inch baking pan.
In medium bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. In separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add flour mixture into egg mixture and beat well. Stir walnuts into batter.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until toothpick stuck in center comes out clean; about 30 minutes. Cool cake on wire rack.
While cake is cooling prepare the frosting:
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 stick butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Additional 3/4 cup walnuts
Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth. Add powdered sugar into cream cheese mixture until smooth. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle with remaining 2/3 cup walnuts.